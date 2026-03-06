Voorhees University National Alumni Association's Memberships

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 30
Blue Tiger Membership offer full access to all programs, committees, and events. This membership shall retain full rights and privileges, including voting rights and eligibility to hold office. Annual membership dues are needed to keep up with rising costs and support the Association’s operations.
Renews yearly on: June 30
This Membership offers Committee participation (non-voting), events, and programs. White Tiger Alumni Members shall have limited privileges as determined by the Association and shall not have voting rights or eligibility to hold office.
Renews yearly on: June 30
This membership allows Alumni to stay connected, receive updates, attend events. Tiger Alumni Members shall have limited privileges as determined by the Association and shall not have voting rights or eligibility to hold office.
Renews yearly on: June 30
Royal Tiger Sustaining Membership offers full benefits + enhanced support and recognition at EVERY even. Individuals holding Charter or Lifetime Membership shall retain such designation and recognition. However, to maintain active status, including voting rights and full participation privileges, Charter and Lifetime Members must participate at the Royal Tiger (Sustaining) Membership level. Failure to do so shall result in suspension of voting rights and active membership privileges until such participation is restored.
Valid until June 29
Complimentary Blue Tiger membership for 1 year after graduation. Full access to all programs, committees, and events. Has voting privilege as well.
No expiration
Charter and Lifetime Memberships are to help support the Association’s operations. This membership indicates your loyalty to our organization. This membership is paid in full one time. Afterwards, Royal Tiger Sustaining Membership is Required to maintain Active Status.
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