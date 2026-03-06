Voorhees University National Alumni Association

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Voorhees University National Alumni Association

About the memberships

Voorhees University National Alumni Association's Memberships

Blue Tiger Membership
$100

Renews yearly on: June 30

Blue Tiger Membership offer full access to all programs, committees, and events. This membership shall retain full rights and privileges, including voting rights and eligibility to hold office. Annual membership dues are needed to keep up with rising costs and support the Association’s operations.


White Tiger Membership
$75

Renews yearly on: June 30

This Membership offers Committee participation (non-voting), events, and programs. White Tiger Alumni Members shall have limited privileges as determined by the Association and shall not have voting rights or eligibility to hold office. 

Tiger Alumni Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: June 30

This membership allows Alumni to stay connected, receive updates, attend events. Tiger Alumni Members shall have limited privileges as determined by the Association and shall not have voting rights or eligibility to hold office. 


Royal Tigers Sustaining Membership
$150

Renews yearly on: June 30

Royal Tiger Sustaining Membership offers full benefits + enhanced support and recognition at EVERY even. Individuals holding Charter or Lifetime Membership shall retain such designation and recognition. However, to maintain active status, including voting rights and full participation privileges, Charter and Lifetime Members must participate at the Royal Tiger (Sustaining) Membership level. Failure to do so shall result in suspension of voting rights and active membership privileges until such participation is restored.

Recent Graduate Membership
Free

Valid until June 29

Complimentary Blue Tiger membership for 1 year after graduation. Full access to all programs, committees, and events. Has voting privilege as well.


Lifetime Membership
$1,500

No expiration

Charter and Lifetime Memberships are to help support the Association’s operations. This membership indicates your loyalty to our organization. This membership is paid in full one time. Afterwards, Royal Tiger Sustaining Membership is Required to maintain Active Status.

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