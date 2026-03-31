Vote to Crown Your Queen for Burris Hatfield PTO Family Formal

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Ms. Phillips - Hatfield Elementary Special Education Teacher -What was your inspiration to be a teacher or work within the school system? "I've always enjoyed working with kids. When I was younger I babysat and my day was always made better by the kiddos I got to watch. I wanted to make a career out of that feeling and try to be a positive person in my students lives." What is the one thing you hope students learn from you in your role at the school? "I hope students learn that being different is what makes us special!! The world would be a dull place if we were all the same."
Mrs. Roll- Hatfield Elementary School 1st Grade Teacher
What was your inspiration to be a teacher or work within the school system?
My inspiration to teach has always came from a love of children, a belief in the power of a good role model and the importance of a great education to better the world. I had amazing educators who in addition to academics, taught me how to make the world a better place. It is a profound honor to carry on that type of legacy.
What is the one thing you hope students learn from you in your role at the school?
I hope my students learn that you are who you choose to be. A's are nice but who you are and what you do for all creatures -great and small- is what makes you a world-changer. Kindness to others will always be returned. Only we can decide what kind of person we will be, so I hope they always choose to be passionate in their goodness toward others.
Mrs. Teague Hatfield Elementary School 1st Grade Aide
My inspiration to be a teacher:
Honestly, it all started with my daughter Eva. I wanted to be more involved in her world at school and I thought, what better way than being right there in the school system. After my first year at Hatfield, it wasn’t just about Eva anymore. I’ve been surrounded by these incredible educators who inspire me every day. Now I’m hooked! I want to keep learning, growing, and become a teacher myself.
One thing I hope students learn from me:
If there’s one thing I hope every student walks away with, it’s the belief that they matter. Whether it’s in their learning, their voice, or just being part of this community. I want them to feel valued and confident. If they leave knowing that, I’ve done my job.
Peggy Gerkin- MCS Bus Driver
What was your inspiration to be a teacher or work within the school system?
When my oldest child started school I became a volunteer. When an aides position opened I applied. That started my 30+ years so far with Mitchell school.
What is the one thing you hope students learn from you in your role at the school?
That any student I've ever had any kind of contact with knows that I care about them.
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