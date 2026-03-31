Vote to Crown Your Queen for Burris Hatfield PTO Family Formal

Mrs. Roll- Hatfield Elementary School 1st Grade Teacher





What was your inspiration to be a teacher or work within the school system?





My inspiration to teach has always came from a love of children, a belief in the power of a good role model and the importance of a great education to better the world. I had amazing educators who in addition to academics, taught me how to make the world a better place. It is a profound honor to carry on that type of legacy.





What is the one thing you hope students learn from you in your role at the school?





I hope my students learn that you are who you choose to be. A's are nice but who you are and what you do for all creatures -great and small- is what makes you a world-changer. Kindness to others will always be returned. Only we can decide what kind of person we will be, so I hope they always choose to be passionate in their goodness toward others.



