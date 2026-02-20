VOWRA Annual Conference 2026 - Exhibitor Registration

Each booth includes two attendees.





Each booth includes an 8 ft. x 10ft. space, skirted table, two chairs, wastebasket and identification sign. Exhibitors are encouraged to attend breakfast, lunch and receptions.





Set-up begins at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 1st, 2026. Set-up must be completed before 7:00 AM on Monday, November 2, 2026. Breakdown begins at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2026. Early breakdown is strictly prohibited.





Additional attendees are $200 each (available for purchase below).





Exhibitor Terms and Conditions will be sent separately for signature.