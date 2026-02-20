Virginia Onsite Wastewater Recycling Association

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Virginia Onsite Wastewater Recycling Association

About this event

VOWRA Annual Conference 2026 - Exhibitor Registration

The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

110 Shenandoah Ave NE, Roanoke, VA 24016, USA

1 - 8 ft. x 10 ft. Exhibitor Booth
$950

Each booth includes two attendees.


Each booth includes an 8 ft. x 10ft. space, skirted table, two chairs, wastebasket and identification sign. Exhibitors are encouraged to attend breakfast, lunch and receptions. 


Set-up begins at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 1st, 2026. Set-up must be completed before 7:00 AM on Monday, November 2, 2026. Breakdown begins at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2026. Early breakdown is strictly prohibited. 


Additional attendees are $200 each (available for purchase below).


Exhibitor Terms and Conditions will be sent separately for signature.

Additional Exhibitor Booth Attendees
$200

Two attendees are included with booth. Each additional attendee is $200.

Electrical Hookup at Exhibitor Booth
$110

Access to 115V electricity for both days at your booth.

Sunday Evening Reception Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.

Monday Breakfast Sponsor
$700

Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.

Monday Lunch Sponsor
$700

Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.

Monday Refreshment Break Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.

Monday Evening Reception Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.

Tuesday Breakfast Sponsor
$700

Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.

Tuesday Lunch Sponsor
$700

Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.

Tuesday Refreshment Break Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.

Grand Prize Sponsor
$600

Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.

T-Shirt Logo
$125

Your company logo on a t-shirt given to every attendee.


Please send your logo to [email protected].

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