VOWRA Annual Conference 2026 - Exhibitor Registration

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About this event
Each booth includes two attendees.
Each booth includes an 8 ft. x 10ft. space, skirted table, two chairs, wastebasket and identification sign. Exhibitors are encouraged to attend breakfast, lunch and receptions.
Set-up begins at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 1st, 2026. Set-up must be completed before 7:00 AM on Monday, November 2, 2026. Breakdown begins at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2026. Early breakdown is strictly prohibited.
Additional attendees are $200 each (available for purchase below).
Exhibitor Terms and Conditions will be sent separately for signature.
Two attendees are included with booth. Each additional attendee is $200.
Access to 115V electricity for both days at your booth.
Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.
Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.
Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.
Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.
Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.
Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.
Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.
Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.
Sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on program and 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice of booth location.
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