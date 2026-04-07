Venus Primary PTO

Hosted by

Venus Primary PTO

About this event

VPS PTO Spring Carnival day of sale

102 Student Dr

Venus, TX 76084, USA

Ticket bundle 1
$12.50

25 Tickets for $12.50

Once purchased you will receive a QR code to show the day of the event to claim your tickets, at the ticket booth.

Ticket bundle 2
$25

50 Tickets for $25.00

Once purchased you will receive a QR code to show the day of the event to claim your tickets,at the ticket booth.

Ticket bundle 3
$50

100 Tickets for $50.00

nce purchased you will receive a QR code to show the day of the event to claim your tickets, at the ticket booth.

2 tickets
$1
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