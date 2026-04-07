VPS PTO Spring Carnival day of sale

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About this event
25 Tickets for $12.50
Once purchased you will receive a QR code to show the day of the event to claim your tickets, at the ticket booth.
50 Tickets for $25.00
Once purchased you will receive a QR code to show the day of the event to claim your tickets,at the ticket booth.
100 Tickets for $50.00
nce purchased you will receive a QR code to show the day of the event to claim your tickets, at the ticket booth.
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