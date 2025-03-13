VR Experience Fun Packs

Hosted by
About this event
45-Minute VR Experience for 2 Players
Private Gaming Environment
No Choice Restrictions on Games
45-Minute VR Experience for 3 Players
Private Gaming Environment
No Choice Restrictions on Games
45-Minute VR Experience for 4 Players
Private Gaming Environment
No Choice Restrictions on Games
45-Minute VR Experience for 5 Players
Private Gaming Environment
No Choice Restrictions on Games
45-Minute VR Experience for 6 Players
Private Gaming Environment
No Choice Restrictions on Games
45-Minute VR Experience for 7 Players
Private Gaming Environment
No Choice Restrictions on Games
45-Minute VR Experience for 8 Players
Private Gaming Environment
No Choice Restrictions on Games
60-Minute VR Experience for 10-Players. Private Gaming Environment. No Choice Restrictions on Games.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!