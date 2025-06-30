Veterans Resource & Support Task Force

Hosted by

Veterans Resource & Support Task Force

About this event

VRSTF Fundraising!

One time donation!
$10

Thank you for your generosity! It doesn't go unoticed! Stay Tuned for a treat when were really rolling!

T-Shirt
$30
Wanna be a Sustainer?
$100

Help us achieve our goal of No Service Member or Military Family left behind!
We can set up a monthly option, or annually! You're in the drivers seat and can choose at anytime

Get in to an event for free for a year!
$500

This generous donation helps us move forward as an organization, and gets you into any event for a year for free.

Help us get an office!
$5,000

Help us set up a home! We need a private office space to meet with clients and community partners! This will help us get there!

Add a donation for Veterans Resource & Support Task Force

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!