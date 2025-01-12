VSC - 4th Annual Big Game Watch Party!

For the future sailors, soldiers, airmen, and marines. And future puddle pirates. And future space pirates. Includes free food and sodas!
Civilian Supporter!
$40
Proceeds go to the 432d Operations Support Squadron and ticket includes food and drinks!
Event Sponsor
$1,000
Shoutout and media attention pre, post and during our biggest event of the year! Mic time before and during the event. Free Shirt from Total Promotion Company (432d or VSC), and VIP Table for 5 reserved in front of the big screen. Bring collateral and let em know who supports our warfighters!
Halftime Sponsor
$500
Grab the mic during halftime and let em hear how you support!!
Warfighter Special
$432
Donate in direct support of the men and women of the 432d Operations Support Squadron and the incredible work the Samurai do, day in and day out. Receive a custom "thank you" shirt and hat with the 432d and VSC logos. BUSHIDO!!
