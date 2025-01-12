VSC - 4th Annual Big Game Watch Party!

Shoutout and media attention pre, post and during our biggest event of the year! Mic time before and during the event. Free Shirt from Total Promotion Company (432d or VSC), and VIP Table for 5 reserved in front of the big screen. Bring collateral and let em know who supports our warfighters!

Shoutout and media attention pre, post and during our biggest event of the year! Mic time before and during the event. Free Shirt from Total Promotion Company (432d or VSC), and VIP Table for 5 reserved in front of the big screen. Bring collateral and let em know who supports our warfighters!

seeMoreDetailsMobile