VSC and 3RD Line Hockey 2026 Military Jersey Drop!

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Battleship + Goat Captain. Because the sea is ruthless, and so is your commanding officer with questionable decision-making and elite vibes. Wear it when you want people to know you’ve mastered chow lines, dark humor, and absolute maritime dominance.
Tank + Donkey. Heavy armor meets stubborn horsepower—aka the perfect summary of “embrace the suck.” This jersey is for the folks who can carry the load, drive through the problem, and still argue about it afterward.
RHIB + Bulldog. Fast boat. Mean dog. Zero chill. This one screams “first in, last out” with a side of “don’t touch my energy drink.” Put it on and instantly look like you’re about to conduct a beach landing… or a bar takeover.
F-22 Raptor + Falcon. Air superiority—now in jersey form. Sleek, lethal, and just smug enough to be accurate. Wear it when you want to look fast standing still and remind everyone you operate at a higher altitude (emotionally and physically).
Alien + Ray Gun. Intergalactic menace meets “don’t make me use this.” Perfect for guardians of the galaxy who also crush beers on Earth. Wear it to let everyone know you’re here for camaraderie… and to vaporize isolation on sight.
Cutter Ship + Teddy Bear. Cute, cuddly, and absolutely not to be underestimated—kind of like the Coast Guard pulling up to ruin a smuggler’s entire weekend. This jersey says: “We save lives… and we’ll do it with wholesome chaos.”
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