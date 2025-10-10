Veg Society Of The District Of Columbia

Hosted by

Veg Society Of The District Of Columbia

VSDC Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner at DC Vegan

1633 P St NW

Washington, DC 20036, USA

DC Vegan Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner
$86.50

Welcome Cocktail - Boozy or Zero Proof

Butternut squash soup (GF, SF)

Thanksgiving plate - Harvest Wellington hand pie (SF), Prime Roots turkey (GF, SF), Whipped potatoes (GF, SF), Apple sage stuffing (SF), Green beans (GF, SF), Mushroom shallot gravy, Cranberry citrus relish (GF, SF) 

(GF Plate Thanksgiving Plate Available)

Pumpkin Budino with housemade whipped cream (GF, SF)

Price includes tax and tip.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!