VSUAA - GPAAA Membership Dues 2026-2027

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 2
Annual Membership is designated for those individuals who attended Virginia State.
VSUAA Dues: $30
GPAAA (local): $30
Auto Renewal: Membership payments may include an automatic renewal option at checkout. If you do not wish to have your membership automatically renewed, please deselect the automatic renewal option before completing your payment.
Optional Contribution: Zeffy may include an optional contribution at checkout to help cover its platform costs. This contribution is not required. To remove it, select “Other” and enter $0 before completing your donation.
Renews yearly on: July 2
Current Life Members: Local Chapter Dues $30
Auto Renewal: Membership payments may include an automatic renewal option at checkout. If you do not wish to have your membership automatically renewed, please deselect the automatic renewal option before completing your payment.
Optional Contribution: Zeffy may include an optional contribution at checkout to help cover its platform costs. This contribution is not required. To remove it, select “Other” and enter $0 before completing your donation.
No expiration
The Edward A. Ragland Life Membership, named in honor of the Association's 26th National Alumni President, allows you to make a lifetime membership commitment to the Alumni Association. All payments for Life Membership are invested to ensure that the support you show as a Life Member today can be fulfilled in the coming years. A subscribing life member is an individual making payments towards life membership.
You may pay off the balance at any time if you choose this installment plan. However, the final balance must be paid off within the third year of the anniversary of the initial payment. The Life membership designation only becomes effective upon receipt of your final payment, and until such time, you will be considered a subscribing Life Member.
Optional Contribution: Zeffy may include an optional contribution at checkout to help cover its platform costs. This contribution is not required. To remove it, select “Other” and enter $0 before completing your donation.
No expiration
Life Membership is conferred to individuals who meet the qualifications for Annual membership, submit an application, and pay the $750.00 fee. A subscribing life member is an individual making payments towards life membership.
Optional Contribution: Zeffy may include an optional contribution at checkout to help cover its platform costs. This contribution is not required. To remove it, select “Other” and enter $0 before completing your donation.
Valid until June 30
Recent Graduate: (Graduated in May or December of the current year) First-year dues are waived
Renews yearly on: July 1
Associate Membership is designated for those individuals who did not attend Virginia State but are interested in advancing the University's goals through the Alumni Association.
GPAAA Dues (local): $30
Auto Renewal: Membership payments may include an automatic renewal option at checkout. If you do not wish to have your membership automatically renewed, please deselect the automatic renewal option before completing your payment.
Optional Contribution: Zeffy may include an optional contribution at checkout to help cover its platform costs. This contribution is not required. To remove it, select “Other” and enter $0 before completing your donation.
No expiration
Choose this option if you are paying by check and only need to complete the membership form.
Ensure your payment is mailed to the following address:
Check Payments:
Make Check Payable to GPAAA
ATTN: Financial Secretary
PO Box 9292
Petersburg, VA 23806-001
Questions: [email protected]
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