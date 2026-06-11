VSUAA - GPAAA Membership Dues 2026-2027

The Edward A. Ragland Life Membership, named in honor of the Association's 26th National Alumni President, allows you to make a lifetime membership commitment to the Alumni Association. All payments for Life Membership are invested to ensure that the support you show as a Life Member today can be fulfilled in the coming years. A subscribing life member is an individual making payments towards life membership.





You may pay off the balance at any time if you choose this installment plan. However, the final balance must be paid off within the third year of the anniversary of the initial payment. The Life membership designation only becomes effective upon receipt of your final payment, and until such time, you will be considered a subscribing Life Member.



