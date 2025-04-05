VSUAA NOVA WINE TOUR

Ticket includes a wine tour of all three wineries and one welcome drink at the first stop. Wine tastings are available at each winery for an additional cost, typically ranging from $18 to $45 for approximately 6 to 9 tastings.
Ticket includes a wine tour of all three wineries and one welcome drink at the first stop. Wine tastings are available at each winery for an additional cost, typically ranging from $18 to $45 for approximately 6 to 9 tastings.
Gold Level
$115
Ticket includes a wine tour of all three wineries, one welcome drink at the first stop, and a catered breakfast served on the bus. Wine tastings at each winery are available for an additional cost, typically ranging from $18 to $45 for approximately 6 to 9 tastings.
Ticket includes a wine tour of all three wineries, one welcome drink at the first stop, and a catered breakfast served on the bus. Wine tastings at each winery are available for an additional cost, typically ranging from $18 to $45 for approximately 6 to 9 tastings.
Platinum Level
$185
Ticket includes a wine tour of all three wineries, one welcome drink at the first stop, wine tastings at each winery, and a catered breakfast served on the bus. No additional cost for tastings—each stop features approximately 6 to 9 tastings included in your experience.
Ticket includes a wine tour of all three wineries, one welcome drink at the first stop, wine tastings at each winery, and a catered breakfast served on the bus. No additional cost for tastings—each stop features approximately 6 to 9 tastings included in your experience.
Add a donation for NOVA Chapter VSUAA Inc
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