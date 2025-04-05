VSUAA NOVA WINE TOUR

Ticket includes a wine tour of all three wineries, one welcome drink at the first stop, and a catered breakfast served on the bus. Wine tastings at each winery are available for an additional cost, typically ranging from $18 to $45 for approximately 6 to 9 tastings.

Ticket includes a wine tour of all three wineries, one welcome drink at the first stop, and a catered breakfast served on the bus. Wine tastings at each winery are available for an additional cost, typically ranging from $18 to $45 for approximately 6 to 9 tastings.

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