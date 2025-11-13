VSUAA Prince George's County (MD) Chapter's Memberships

About the memberships
No expiration
Annual Membership includes your national and local alumni chapter dues and covers the membership period from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. SPECIAL NOTE: Memberships must be renewed yearly starting July 1.
No expiration
Life Member Annual Dues represent the local chapter dues only and cover the membership period from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. SPECIAL NOTE: Memberships must be renewed yearly starting July 1.
No expiration
Alumni with Multiple Chapter Memberships: You are required to pay local chapter dues, which cover the membership period from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. Please provide proof of membership in any other chapters. SPECIAL NOTE: Memberships must be renewed yearly starting July 1.
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