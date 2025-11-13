VSUAA Prince George's County (MD) Chapter

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VSUAA Prince George's County (MD) Chapter

About the memberships

VSUAA Prince George's County (MD) Chapter's Memberships

Annual Membership
$75

No expiration

Annual Membership includes your national and local alumni chapter dues and covers the membership period from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. SPECIAL NOTE: Memberships must be renewed yearly starting July 1.

Life Member Annual Dues
$45

No expiration

Life Member Annual Dues represent the local chapter dues only and cover the membership period from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. SPECIAL NOTE: Memberships must be renewed yearly starting July 1.

Alumni with Multiple Chapter Memberships
$45

No expiration

Alumni with Multiple Chapter Memberships: You are required to pay local chapter dues, which cover the membership period from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. Please provide proof of membership in any other chapters. SPECIAL NOTE: Memberships must be renewed yearly starting July 1.

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