Mentors For Hillsborough County Veterans

Hosted by

Mentors For Hillsborough County Veterans

About this event

VTC Salute to Service Annual Gala and Dinner

2117 E 7th Ave

Tampa, FL 33605, USA

VTC Mentor Admission
Free

Mentors and one guest are invited to attend the VTC Salute to Service Gala & Dinner at no cost. We are grateful for your service and hope you’ll join us for an evening of celebration, open seating, delicious food, and camaraderie. Each mentor will receive one complimentary drink ticket upon check‑in.

Guest Admission
$20

Join us for the VTC Salute to Service Gala & Dinner. Your General Admission ticket includes event entry, open seating, a delicious meal, and one complimentary drink ticket (receive at check-in) to enjoy during the celebration. We look forward to sharing this meaningful evening with you.

Add a donation for Mentors For Hillsborough County Veterans

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!