VTLC Sponsorships

Offered by
About this shop
-Featured placement on all marketing materials & registration
- Speaking role during VTLC
- On-stage stand-up banner during VTLC
- Introduction during VTLC & Golf Tournament
- 4 players in golf tournament
- Your logo featured on all Swag Bags
- Introduction during VTLC & Golf Tournament
- Stand-up banner during Golf Tournament
- 2 players in golf tournament
- Featured placement on all marketing materials
- Introduction during VTLC & Golf Tournament
- 2 players in golf tournament
- Featured placement on all marketing materials
- Introduction during VTLC & Golf Tournament
- 2 players in golf tournament
- Placement on one of ﬁve selected feature holes (hole-in-one, longest drive, longest put, closest to the pin, 19th hole)
- Featured placement on all
marketing materials
- Featured placement on one of 18 holes
- Announcement during awards
- Letter of recognition
- Featured placement during both large group breakout sessions or happy hour
- Announcement during happy hour
- Letter of recognition
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!