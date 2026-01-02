ADVON Foundation

VTLC Sponsorships

Title Sponsor
$5,000

-Featured placement on all marketing materials & registration

- Speaking role during VTLC

- On-stage stand-up banner during VTLC

- Introduction during VTLC & Golf Tournament

- 4 players in golf tournament

Swag Bag Sponsor
$2,500

- Your logo featured on all Swag Bags

- Introduction during VTLC & Golf Tournament

- Stand-up banner during Golf Tournament

- 2 players in golf tournament

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

- Featured placement on all marketing materials

- Introduction during VTLC & Golf Tournament

- 2 players in golf tournament

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

- Featured placement on all marketing materials

- Introduction during VTLC & Golf Tournament

- 2 players in golf tournament

Feature Sponsor
$750

- Placement on one of ﬁve selected feature holes (hole-in-one, longest drive, longest put, closest to the pin, 19th hole)

- Featured placement on all

marketing materials

Hole Sponsor
$500

- Featured placement on one of 18 holes

- Announcement during awards

- Letter of recognition

Session Sponsor
$250

- Featured placement during both large group breakout sessions or happy hour

- Announcement during happy hour

- Letter of recognition

Add a donation for ADVON Foundation

$

