Voorhees University National Alumni Association

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Voorhees University National Alumni Association

About this event

VUNAA National Convention 2026

Voorhees University Denmark

SC

Early Bird General Registration
$150
Available until Apr 15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and workshops. Includes 10 Under 40 Gala. Ends April 15th. This is a single registration for one person, any additional guest are subject to pay registration fee.

General Registration
$175
Available until May 15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and workshops. Includes 10 Under 40 Gala. Ends May 15th. This is a single registration for one person, any additional guest are subject to pay registration fee.

Late Registration
$200

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and workshops. Includes 10 Under 40 Gala. Starts May 15th. This is a single registration for one person, any additional guest are subject to pay registration fee.

10 Under 40 Gala (Only)
$100

Awards ceremony at the Zenna Farley Williams Ball for 10 Under 40 recipient. This is a single ticket for one person, any additional guest are subject to pay for Gala ticket.

Gala Table (10 people)
$900

This Table is for 10 people only. All Names must be provided prior to event. Drink tickets available for table purchases.

Workshops ONLY
$95

The VUNAA National Convention workshops are structured, educational sessions designed to inform, empower, and support members of the Association and the community. These workshops focus on practical skills, cultural preservation, and community development. Workshops are included in registration.

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