VUNAA National Convention 2026

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and workshops. Includes 10 Under 40 Gala. Ends April 15th. This is a single registration for one person, any additional guest are subject to pay registration fee.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and workshops. Includes 10 Under 40 Gala. Ends May 15th. This is a single registration for one person, any additional guest are subject to pay registration fee.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and workshops. Includes 10 Under 40 Gala. Starts May 15th. This is a single registration for one person, any additional guest are subject to pay registration fee.
Awards ceremony at the Zenna Farley Williams Ball for 10 Under 40 recipient. This is a single ticket for one person, any additional guest are subject to pay for Gala ticket.
This Table is for 10 people only. All Names must be provided prior to event. Drink tickets available for table purchases.
The VUNAA National Convention workshops are structured, educational sessions designed to inform, empower, and support members of the Association and the community. These workshops focus on practical skills, cultural preservation, and community development. Workshops are included in registration.
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