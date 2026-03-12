VUNAA National Convention Sponsors

About this event
Prominent Branding: Your logo displayed as the “Title Sponsor” across all event materials (event website, flyers, social media, event signage).
• Event Program Recognition: Full-page logo and description in the event program.
• Exclusive Event Sponsorship: Sponsor one major event (e.g., alumni dinner, opening reception).
• Speaking Opportunity: Address the attendees at the opening or closing session.
• VIP Access: 10 VIP tickets to the event, with exclusive access to sponsors-only events and networking sessions.
• Promotional Exposure: Featured in all event email blasts and social media posts.
• On-site Branding: Logo placement on all event banners, t-shirts, and signage.
• Press Coverage: Recognized as a key sponsor in press releases and media outreach.
Exclusive Benefits:
• Branding: Your logo displayed as a Platinum Sponsor on all event materials, website, and event signage.
• Event Program: Half-page logo and description.
• Activity Sponsorship: Sponsor one major activity or session (e.g., alumni networking lunch).
• VIP Access: 6 VIP tickets with exclusive access to the sponsor lounge and networking opportunities.
• Social Media Exposure: 3 posts across National Convention social channels.
• On-site Visibility: Recognition at specific sessions or activities throughout the event.
• Company Feature: Company description in event program.
Exclusive Benefits:
• Branding: Your logo on the event website, program, and signage.
• Social Media Recognition: 1 dedicated post across event social media.
• VIP Access: 4 general admission tickets with early registration.
• Company Feature: Company name and logo listed in the event program.
• Event Program: Logo placement in the program and in event signage at select activities.
• Branding: Your logo on the event website and event program.
• Social Media Exposure: Acknowledgment in event posts on social media.
• On-site Branding: Company name displayed at select event activities or networking sessions.
• Tickets: 2 general admission tickets.
• Company Listing: Name listed in the event program.
Exclusive Benefits:
• Branding: Your logo on the event website and in the event program.
• Social Media Mention: A thank-you post on event social media.
• On-site Recognition: Company name on select event signage.
• Tickets: 2 general admission tickets.
• Company Listing: Name listed in the event program.
Alumni Dinner Sponsor
• Exclusive branding at the alumni dinner, logo on menus, and a chance to speak during the event.
Swag Bag Sponsor
• Your logo on all swag bags distributed to attendees, plus the opportunity to include a branded item.
Drink or Food Station Sponsor:
• Your logo displayed at a food or beverage station (coffee bar, snack station, cocktail hour).
Photo Booth Sponsor:
• Logo displayed on photo booth prints and digital photos shared on social media.
Activity Sponsor:
• Sponsor specific fun activities like alumni trivia or the campus scavenger hunt.
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