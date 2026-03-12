VUNAA National Convention Sponsors

Prominent Branding: Your logo displayed as the “Title Sponsor” across all event materials (event website, flyers, social media, event signage).

• Event Program Recognition: Full-page logo and description in the event program.

• Exclusive Event Sponsorship: Sponsor one major event (e.g., alumni dinner, opening reception).

• Speaking Opportunity: Address the attendees at the opening or closing session.

• VIP Access: 10 VIP tickets to the event, with exclusive access to sponsors-only events and networking sessions.

• Promotional Exposure: Featured in all event email blasts and social media posts.

• On-site Branding: Logo placement on all event banners, t-shirts, and signage.

• Press Coverage: Recognized as a key sponsor in press releases and media outreach.



