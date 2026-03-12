Voorhees University National Alumni Association

Hosted by

Voorhees University National Alumni Association

About this event

VUNAA National Convention Sponsors

481 Porter Dr

Denmark, SC 29042, USA

National Alumni Convention Title Sponsor
$15,000

Prominent Branding: Your logo displayed as the “Title Sponsor” across all event materials (event website, flyers, social media, event signage). 

• Event Program Recognition: Full-page logo and description in the event program. 

• Exclusive Event Sponsorship: Sponsor one major event (e.g., alumni dinner, opening reception). 

• Speaking Opportunity: Address the attendees at the opening or closing session. 

• VIP Access: 10 VIP tickets to the event, with exclusive access to sponsors-only events and networking sessions. 

• Promotional Exposure: Featured in all event email blasts and social media posts. 

• On-site Branding: Logo placement on all event banners, t-shirts, and signage. 

• Press Coverage: Recognized as a key sponsor in press releases and media outreach. 


Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Exclusive Benefits

• Branding: Your logo displayed as a Platinum Sponsor on all event materials, website, and event signage. 

• Event Program: Half-page logo and description. 

• Activity Sponsorship: Sponsor one major activity or session (e.g., alumni networking lunch). 

• VIP Access: 6 VIP tickets with exclusive access to the sponsor lounge and networking opportunities. 

• Social Media Exposure: 3 posts across National Convention social channels. 

• On-site Visibility: Recognition at specific sessions or activities throughout the event. 

• Company Feature: Company description in event program. 

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Exclusive Benefits: 

• Branding: Your logo on the event website, program, and signage. 

• Social Media Recognition: 1 dedicated post across event social media. 

• VIP Access: 4 general admission tickets with early registration. 

• Company Feature: Company name and logo listed in the event program. 

• Event Program: Logo placement in the program and in event signage at select activities. 

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

• Branding: Your logo on the event website and event program. 

• Social Media Exposure: Acknowledgment in event posts on social media. 

• On-site Branding: Company name displayed at select event activities or networking sessions. 

• Tickets: 2 general admission tickets. 

• Company Listing: Name listed in the event program. 

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000

Exclusive Benefits: 

• Branding: Your logo on the event website and in the event program. 

• Social Media Mention: A thank-you post on event social media. 

• On-site Recognition: Company name on select event signage. 

• Tickets: 2 general admission tickets. 

• Company Listing: Name listed in the event program.

Alumni Dinner Sponsor item
Alumni Dinner Sponsor
$3,500

Alumni Dinner Sponsor

• Exclusive branding at the alumni dinner, logo on menus, and a chance to speak during the event. 

Swag Bag Sponsor item
Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,500

Swag Bag Sponsor

• Your logo on all swag bags distributed to attendees, plus the opportunity to include a branded item.

Drink/Food Station Sponsor item
Drink/Food Station Sponsor
$1,000

Drink or Food Station Sponsor:

• Your logo displayed at a food or beverage station (coffee bar, snack station, cocktail hour).

Photo Booth Sponsor item
Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,000

Photo Booth Sponsor:

• Logo displayed on photo booth prints and digital photos shared on social media.

Activity Sponsor item
Activity Sponsor
$1,500

Activity Sponsor:

• Sponsor specific fun activities like alumni trivia or the campus scavenger hunt. 

Full page Ad
$175
Half Page Ad
$125
Quarter Page Ad
$100
Business card Ad
$75

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!