VV Festival 2026 Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Includes logo on website, social media thank-you, digital screen mention, and optional booth or Pin Pursuit add-ons. Details will be confirmed after submission.
Includes all Supporter benefits, custom Pin Pursuit pin, booth placement in a high-traffic area, logo in the printed festival brochure, and 2 complimentary passes.
Includes all Partner benefits, logo on festival lanyard, main stage screen feature, program feature, and 4 complimentary passes.
Includes Community Access recognition, reserved sponsor seating, digital and on-site logo recognition, optional outreach presence, 8 complimentary stage passes, and all Partner and Premium benefits.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!