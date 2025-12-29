VV Underground

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VV Underground

About this event

VV Festival 2026 Sponsorship

450 W Ohio St

Indianapolis, IN 46202, USA

Supporter Sponsor
$500

Includes logo on website, social media thank-you, digital screen mention, and optional booth or Pin Pursuit add-ons. Details will be confirmed after submission.

Partner Sponsor
$1,000

Includes all Supporter benefits, custom Pin Pursuit pin, booth placement in a high-traffic area, logo in the printed festival brochure, and 2 complimentary passes.

Premium Sponsor
$2,000

Includes all Partner benefits, logo on festival lanyard, main stage screen feature, program feature, and 4 complimentary passes.

Community Access Sponsor
$10,000

Includes Community Access recognition, reserved sponsor seating, digital and on-site logo recognition, optional outreach presence, 8 complimentary stage passes, and all Partner and Premium benefits.

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