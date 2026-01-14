VVA Silent Auction (Wings of Wisdom Gala 2026)

Unwind in style with the ultimate nightcap experience 🥃🔥

This Tap & Ash gift basket includes a bottle of whiskey plus everything you need for a perfect cigar night—premium cigars, cigar holders, lighters, an ashtray, coasters, and more surprises waiting to be discovered. The perfect indulgence for a relaxing evening or a standout gift for any connoisseur.

$300 Value