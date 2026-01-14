Vegas Vista Academy
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Vegas Vista Academy

About this event

Sales closed

VVA Silent Auction (Wings of Wisdom Gala 2026)

Pick-up location

4660 N Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89130, USA

Discovery Children's Museum Ticket Package item
Discovery Children's Museum Ticket Package
$40

Starting bid

Make it a day of play, creativity, and hands-on fun! 🎨
This package includes 4 tickets to the Discovery Children's Museum, where kids (and grown-ups!) can explore interactive exhibits, spark curiosity, and let their imaginations run wild.
Perfect for a memorable family outing or a fun-filled day with friends.
$80 Value

1-Hour Golf Lesson item
1-Hour Golf Lesson
$75

Starting bid

Level up your game with a pro! ⛳️
Enjoy a 1-hour private coaching session with award-winning LPGA Professional Karyn Dunphy at the iconic Las Vegas National Golf Club. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to refine your swing, this personalized experience is your chance to build skills and confidence on the course.
$150 Value

In-N-Out Auction Package item
In-N-Out Auction Package
$100

Starting bid

Fuel your cravings with this In-N-Out fan-favorite bundle! 🍔
Enjoy 10 meal cards plus exclusive 75th Anniversary swag—including 2 T-shirts, special edition socks, a cup, hat, pen, stickers, and more. Perfect for treating yourself (or sharing… if you must 😉).
$200 Value

Kendra Scott Jewelry item
Kendra Scott Jewelry
$55

Starting bid

Add a touch of effortless elegance to any look ✨
This beautiful set from Kendra Scott includes a bracelet and matching necklace, perfect for everyday wear or dressing up for a special occasion. A timeless gift—for yourself or someone you love.
$115 Value

Kneader's Bakery Gift Basket item
Kneader's Bakery Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a delicious assortment of fresh-baked favorites 🥐
This gift basket from Kneaders Bakery & Cafe is filled with a variety of their signature breads, pastries, and sweet treats—perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself 😉). A cozy, comforting bundle for any food lover.
$100 Value

Lazy Dog Auction Package item
Lazy Dog Auction Package
$45

Starting bid

Dinner for you—and your whole crew (pups included!) 🐾🍽️
This bundle from Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar includes a gift card, 2 kids meal cards, 2 pet meal cards, plus fun Lazy Dog swag to bring the experience home. The perfect excuse for a laid-back meal everyone can enjoy—furry friends included!
$90 Value

Mob Museum Ticket Package item
Mob Museum Ticket Package
$50

Starting bid

Make them an offer they can’t refuse 🎬
Enjoy 2 tickets to The Mob Museum, plus a copy of The Godfather Classic Quotes and themed swag items to complete the experience. Step into the world of organized crime, history, and storytelling—Vegas style.
$100 Value

Autographed Football item
Autographed Football
$750

Starting bid

Own a piece of Raiders history 🏈
This autographed football signed by Kolton Miller of the Las Vegas Raiders is a must-have for any true fan or collector. A standout addition to your sports memorabilia—and a show-stopping display piece.
$1,500 Value

Raising Cane's Gift Basket item
Raising Cane's Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Craving that Cane’s fix? 🍗
This fun-filled bundle from Raising Cane's includes a gift basket packed with exclusive swag items, perfect for any fan of their famous chicken fingers and signature sauce. A tasty way to show off your love for a cult-favorite classic!
$100 Value

Harley Davidson Gift Package item
Harley Davidson Gift Package
$200

Starting bid

Ride in style and start your Harley journey 🏍️
This package from Red Rock Harley-Davidson includes exclusive branded swag plus a $350 Riding Academy Certificate—your chance to learn from the pros and hit the open road with confidence. Perfect for beginners or anyone ready to embrace the Harley lifestyle.
$400 Value

3-Night Stay at the Sahara Resort item
3-Night Stay at the Sahara Resort
$350

Starting bid

Escape to the iconic Vegas experience ✨
Enjoy a 3-night stay at SAHARA Las Vegas plus a $100 dining credit to indulge in the resort’s delicious culinary offerings. Whether it’s a staycation or a getaway, this is your chance to relax, recharge, and experience classic Vegas in style.
$750 Value

Science and Natural History Museum Ticket Package item
Science and Natural History Museum Ticket Package
$30

Starting bid

Discover, explore, and spark curiosity 🔬
This package includes 4 tickets to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, where exhibits bring science, nature, and history to life. A fun and educational outing perfect for families, curious minds, and lifelong learners.
$60 Value

The Noodle Den at Sahara item
The Noodle Den at Sahara
$125

Starting bid

A night of flavor and flair awaits 🍜✨
Enjoy a tasting menu dinner for 4 at The Noodle Den inside SAHARA Las Vegas. Experience bold, chef-driven dishes in a vibrant setting—perfect for a memorable night out with friends or family.
$250 Value

One Year Subscription to Thrive Market item
One Year Subscription to Thrive Market
$30

Starting bid

Eat well, live better 🌿
Enjoy a 1-year membership to Thrive Market, your go-to for organic, healthy, and sustainably sourced groceries delivered right to your door. A simple way to upgrade your pantry and your lifestyle.
$60 Value

Topgolf Game Play Card item
Topgolf Game Play Card
$100

Starting bid

Swing, sip, and play like a pro ⛳️
Enjoy a 2-hour gameplay card at Topgolf Las Vegas—perfect for a fun outing with friends, date night, or leveling up your golf game with great food and drinks.
$200 Value

Total Wine Class for 20 item
Total Wine Class for 20
$300

Starting bid

Sip, swirl, and savor with friends 🍷
Host a private wine tasting class for up to 20 people, guided by an expert who will walk you through a curated selection of wines. Perfect for celebrations, team events, or a unique night in with friends.
$600 Value

WinCo Foods Gift Card Package item
WinCo Foods Gift Card Package
$250

Starting bid

Stock up and save big 🛒
Enjoy 20 $25 gift coupons to WinCo Foods—that’s $500 toward groceries and everyday essentials. A practical (and highly valuable!) package that keeps on giving.
$500 Value

Winnie & Ethel's Gift Card item
Winnie & Ethel's Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Classic comfort with downtown charm 🍳
Enjoy a delicious meal with a gift card to Winnie & Ethel's Downtown Diner, a local favorite known for its cozy vibes and hearty, feel-good dishes. Perfect for brunch dates or a laid-back bite.
$150 Value

Autographed Tyler Soderstrom Baseball item
Autographed Tyler Soderstrom Baseball
$50

Starting bid

Step up to the plate with a future star ⚾️
This autographed baseball signed by Tyler Soderstrom is a must-have for any baseball fan or memorabilia collector. A standout piece to display and a great addition to any sports collection.
$100 Value

Autographed Jacob Wilson Baseball item
Autographed Jacob Wilson Baseball
$50

Starting bid

Step up to the plate with a future star ⚾️
This autographed baseball signed by Jacob Wilson is a must-have for any baseball fan or memorabilia collector. A standout piece to display and a great addition to any sports collection.
$125 Value

Autographed Mitch Marner Hockey Puck item
Autographed Mitch Marner Hockey Puck
$50

Starting bid

Own a piece of the game 🏒
This signed hockey puck autographed by Mitch Marner is a must-have for any hockey fan or collector. A sleek, display-worthy addition that brings a touch of NHL excitement to your collection.
$100 Value

Tap and Ash Gift Basket item
Tap and Ash Gift Basket
$150

Starting bid

Unwind in style with the ultimate nightcap experience 🥃🔥
This Tap & Ash gift basket includes a bottle of whiskey plus everything you need for a perfect cigar night—premium cigars, cigar holders, lighters, an ashtray, coasters, and more surprises waiting to be discovered. The perfect indulgence for a relaxing evening or a standout gift for any connoisseur.
$300 Value

Mike's Recovery Gift Box item
Mike's Recovery Gift Box
$50

Starting bid

Relax, reset, and recharge with a local favorite 🌿✨
This Mike’s Recovery Gift Box features luxurious bath soaks, body scrubs, soap, and sanitizer—crafted with care by a Las Vegas-based business with over 10 years of experience in aromatherapy and wellness. A perfect self-care treat or thoughtful gift to unwind and restore.
$200 Value

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