Value Village Collective Inc

Offered by

Value Village Collective Inc

About this shop

VVC Bake Sale for Dancing For Our Heroes

Boogie Down Brownie item
Boogie Down Brownie
$8

Chocolate Fudge Brownie 🍫
Rich, moist, and irresistibly chocolatey! This homemade brownie is packed with deep cocoa flavor and a soft, fudgy center with just the right crackly top. One bite and you’ll be in chocolate heaven—perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth while supporting a great cause!

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Boogie Down Brownie w/ Walnuts item
Boogie Down Brownie w/ Walnuts
$8

Chocolate Fudge Brownie 🍫
Rich, moist, and irresistibly chocolatey! This homemade brownie is packed with deep cocoa flavor and a soft, fudgy center with just the right crackly top and WALNUTS. One bite and you’ll be in chocolate heaven—perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth while supporting a great cause!

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Boogie Down Brownie- Dubai Chocolate item
Boogie Down Brownie- Dubai Chocolate
$12

Dubai Chocolate Brownie 🍫✨
A rich, fudgy chocolate brownie topped with a luxurious Dubai-inspired twist—featuring creamy pistachio and a touch of crunchy kataifi pastry for the perfect mix of chocolatey, nutty, and crispy goodness. A decadent treat that tastes as fancy as it sounds!

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Short on Bread- Shortbreads item
Short on Bread- Shortbreads
$6

Buttery Shortbread Cookies 🍪
Classic, melt-in-your-mouth shortbread made with rich butter and just the right touch of sweetness. Available in three delicious flavors: Classic Plain, Toasty Pecan, and Savory Rosemary—perfectly crisp, simple, and irresistible!

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Pop, Lock n' Drop Pop Tarts item
Pop, Lock n' Drop Pop Tarts
$12

Not Your Average Pop Tarts 🥧✨
Flaky, buttery pastry filled with sweet, delicious goodness and made completely from scratch. Choose from Strawberry bursting with fruity flavor or rich Chocolate Fudge for a decadent treat. A homemade twist on a classic favorite!

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EggCellent Sugar Cookies item
EggCellent Sugar Cookies
$8

These “egg-cellent” art kits are sure to be fun & delicious sugar cookie treat! Kit includes 1 large sugar cookie and a 4 color food safe paint pallet to make your delicious artistic creation.

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