VVC Bake Sale for Dancing For Our Heroes

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Chocolate Fudge Brownie 🍫
Rich, moist, and irresistibly chocolatey! This homemade brownie is packed with deep cocoa flavor and a soft, fudgy center with just the right crackly top. One bite and you’ll be in chocolate heaven—perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth while supporting a great cause!
Chocolate Fudge Brownie 🍫
Rich, moist, and irresistibly chocolatey! This homemade brownie is packed with deep cocoa flavor and a soft, fudgy center with just the right crackly top and WALNUTS. One bite and you’ll be in chocolate heaven—perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth while supporting a great cause!
Dubai Chocolate Brownie 🍫✨
A rich, fudgy chocolate brownie topped with a luxurious Dubai-inspired twist—featuring creamy pistachio and a touch of crunchy kataifi pastry for the perfect mix of chocolatey, nutty, and crispy goodness. A decadent treat that tastes as fancy as it sounds!
Buttery Shortbread Cookies 🍪
Classic, melt-in-your-mouth shortbread made with rich butter and just the right touch of sweetness. Available in three delicious flavors: Classic Plain, Toasty Pecan, and Savory Rosemary—perfectly crisp, simple, and irresistible!
Not Your Average Pop Tarts 🥧✨
Flaky, buttery pastry filled with sweet, delicious goodness and made completely from scratch. Choose from Strawberry bursting with fruity flavor or rich Chocolate Fudge for a decadent treat. A homemade twist on a classic favorite!
These “egg-cellent” art kits are sure to be fun & delicious sugar cookie treat! Kit includes 1 large sugar cookie and a 4 color food safe paint pallet to make your delicious artistic creation.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!