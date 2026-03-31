The VVSDA 2026 Bubble Run is a fun-filled community event happening on Sunday, April 12, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Victorville SDA Church. Participants of all ages are invited to run, walk, and play through bubbly foam stations in a joyful, family-friendly atmosphere. This event is a fundraiser to support our school and help continue providing strong Christian education. Come out for a day of laughter, fellowship, and purpose as we work together to invest in our students’ future!