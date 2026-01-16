Win an Exclusive Pool Cue By: Joss Cues

This limited edition Joss cue honors Willie Mosconi, the most accomplished player in pocket billiards history. Only 526 cues were produced worldwide, commemorating Mosconi’s world record 526 ball high run and multiple world championships. Each cue was crafted by Joss with classic styling, precise balance, and traditional workmanship. This example is individually numbered and includes the original Certificate of Authenticity issued by Joss Cues and Crystal Leisure Inc. Built during Joss’s small batch era, this cue represents American cue making, competitive billiards history, and Mosconi’s enduring legacy.