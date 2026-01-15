VYBS Wishlist

Offered by
10U & older uses higher-quality balls for gameday. Price is per dozen.
Can't play much baseball without baseballs. These are used in the 10U & up divisions. Price is per bucket (2 dozen).
These come in 11" or 12" circumference depending on the age group.
Game & practice balls for our Pinto/8U teams. Price is per bucket (2 doz)
Slightly squishy & softer for our youngest players in Shetland/6U. Price is per dozen.
Every team gets a first-aid kit for inevitable bumps & scrapes.
For bonks & bruises
Same size/weight as a baseball, but squishy & grippy to help our youngest players to learn how to throw & catch! Price is per pack of 2.
Same size/weight as an 11" softball, but squishy & grippy to help players transition from baseball to softball! Price is per pack of 2.
You might not be surprised to learn how beat-up these get over the course of a couple seasons.
Great for teaching & training during our winter clinics and the regular season
Protecting the players behind the plate!
Gotta protect the head!
Rockin' that Vashon fashion!
Sizes and colors will vary, but players' jerseys for most of the teams end up around the same wholesale cost.
Sizes will vary, but players' pants for most divisions end up around the same wholesale cost.
Hangs on the dugout fence to keep helmets off the ground and the dugout organized.
Setting up at clinics, games, events
Every year, VYBS rents approximately 1,000 hours of field & facility time from the Vashon Park District and the Vashon Island School District. You can help us cover those fees with any donation amount!
