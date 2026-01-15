VYBS Wishlist

Vashon Youth Baseball and Softball

Game Baseballs
$65

10U & older uses higher-quality balls for gameday. Price is per dozen.

Practice Baseballs
$100

Can't play much baseball without baseballs. These are used in the 10U & up divisions. Price is per bucket (2 dozen).

Gameday Softballs
$90

These come in 11" or 12" circumference depending on the age group.

Baseballs for Pinto Division
$55

Game & practice balls for our Pinto/8U teams. Price is per bucket (2 doz)

Tee Balls
$50

Slightly squishy & softer for our youngest players in Shetland/6U. Price is per dozen.

Upgraded First Aid Kit
$40

Every team gets a first-aid kit for inevitable bumps & scrapes.

Cold Packs
$25

For bonks & bruises

SWAX training ball
$25

Same size/weight as a baseball, but squishy & grippy to help our youngest players to learn how to throw & catch! Price is per pack of 2.

SWAX training softball
$25

Same size/weight as an 11" softball, but squishy & grippy to help players transition from baseball to softball! Price is per pack of 2.

Baseball Tee
$75

You might not be surprised to learn how beat-up these get over the course of a couple seasons.

Batting Mat
$160

Great for teaching & training during our winter clinics and the regular season

Set of catcher's gear
$200

Protecting the players behind the plate!

Helmets
$40

Gotta protect the head!

Team Hat
$20

Rockin' that Vashon fashion!

Player Jersey
$10

Sizes and colors will vary, but players' jerseys for most of the teams end up around the same wholesale cost.

Player Pants
$10

Sizes will vary, but players' pants for most divisions end up around the same wholesale cost.

Helmet Organizer - Lg.
$40

Hangs on the dugout fence to keep helmets off the ground and the dugout organized.

Helmet Organizer - Sm
$40

Hangs on the dugout fence to keep helmets off the ground and the dugout organized.

Folding Table - Large
$55

Setting up at clinics, games, events

Folding Table - Small
$50

Setting up at clinics, games, events

Field Rental Fees
Pay what you can

Every year, VYBS rents approximately 1,000 hours of field & facility time from the Vashon Park District and the Vashon Island School District. You can help us cover those fees with any donation amount!

