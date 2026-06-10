W3 BEE-LONG Aerospace Experience 🚀 (Camp United’s Group)

About this event
ADD + if you are donating refreshment
(enter $0.00) in dollar field.
OR
To Donate enter custom $ preference
No personal coolers or food allowed in the airplanes and rockets areas.
(Please drop off 30 min prior)
(ONLY allowed in the bystander parking area)
WBL and Camp United are allowed to bring a coolers to be stationed for hydration.
Your donations help make this possible!!
Add PLUS for every member of the family participating!
Hands-on participation, rocket interaction, fly model airplanes, Rocket and Airplane Shows.
(Rocket launch scheduled every 20 min)
Please be sure to leave shortly after the Rocket launches to make access available for the next group!
✨Your donations big or small is what allows experiences like this to continue.✨
🚀 Interactive Access Participants
Outside food, snacks, coolers, and similar items are not permitted within the interactive activity area. Participants are welcome to bring personal hydration bottles, tumblers, or water containers to help stay cool and hydrated throughout the experience.
Families can still attend, park in the viewing area, set up tents/chairs by their vehicles, interact with the non-explosive rockets, and comfortably enjoy watching the live launches from a distance. (Live launch time will take place every 20 min)
(We ask that you respect the property and not leave trash on the ground)
Please be sure to leave shortly after the show to make access available for the next set of bystanders!
✨Your donations big or small is what allows experiences like this to continue.✨
Help us create a safe, supportive, and accessible communal space for our neurodiverse and neurological disability community.
Volunteers will help gently guide participants from grassy areas and entry/exit points when needed. Verbal redirection!
We will also need help:
Volunteers will also have the opportunity to rotate and participate in activities during alternate time blocks 🤍
🫶🏽Thank you for helping us create a supportive space where everyone can simply be their beautiful ability self!
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