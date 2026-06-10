W3 BEE-LONG Aerospace Experience 🚀 (Camp United’s Group)

ADD + if you are donating refreshment

(enter $0.00) in dollar field.

OR

To Donate enter custom $ preference





No personal coolers or food allowed in the airplanes and rockets areas.





(Please drop off 30 min prior)

(ONLY allowed in the bystander parking area)





WBL and Camp United are allowed to bring a coolers to be stationed for hydration.

Your donations help make this possible!!