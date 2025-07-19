W34p Foundation Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Your monthly gift stockpiles one 72-hour emergency kit, ensuring a family isn't left hungry when disaster strikes
Renews monthly
Provides nutritional security for a family of 5 for a full week following a crisis
Renews monthly
Deploys emergency tents, thermal blankets, and sleeping cots to keep displaced survivors safe and warm
Renews monthly
Stocks a field medic's trauma bag with critical supplies like tourniquets, gauze, and antiseptics
Valid until February 26, 2027
Underwrites the future of rescue operations by funding our STEM development pipeline to create next-generation disaster solutions. Honored with a permanent recognition plaque.
Valid until February 26, 2027
Ensures teams are mission-ready 24/7 by funding advanced simulation training and maintaining mobile command infrastructure. Donor Wall Recognition and other items.
Valid until February 26, 2027
Adopts a local CERT squad member for one year, covering their essential field gear, ongoing training, and deployment readiness drills. Includes Donor Wall recognition
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!