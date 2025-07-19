W34P Foundation Incorporated

Offered by

W34P Foundation Incorporated

About the memberships

W34p Foundation Sponsorships

The First Responder
$25

Renews monthly

Your monthly gift stockpiles one 72-hour emergency kit, ensuring a family isn't left hungry when disaster strikes

The Caretaker
$50

Renews monthly

Provides nutritional security for a family of 5 for a full week following a crisis

The Protector
$100

Renews monthly

Deploys emergency tents, thermal blankets, and sleeping cots to keep displaced survivors safe and warm

The Lifesaver
$250

Renews monthly

Stocks a field medic's trauma bag with critical supplies like tourniquets, gauze, and antiseptics

Innovation & Resilience Patron
$5,000

Valid until February 26, 2027

Underwrites the future of rescue operations by funding our STEM development pipeline to create next-generation disaster solutions. Honored with a permanent recognition plaque.

Rapid Response Benefactor
$2,500

Valid until February 26, 2027

Ensures teams are mission-ready 24/7 by funding advanced simulation training and maintaining mobile command infrastructure. Donor Wall Recognition and other items.

Community Readiness Partner
$1,500

Valid until February 26, 2027

Adopts a local CERT squad member for one year, covering their essential field gear, ongoing training, and deployment readiness drills. Includes Donor Wall recognition

Add a donation for W34P Foundation Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!