WA Cheerleading Banquet - Onsite Raffle and 50/50 sales

Get your tickets in advance for a chance to win one of our amazing baskets! Physical tickets will be provided at check-in on banquet day.
🎟️ Ticket Prices: $1 each |
🎉 Buy more, increase your chances!
Winners will be drawn during the banquet – don’t miss out!
Support WA Cheer and take home a basket full of goodies!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!