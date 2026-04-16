Wabash Valley Recovery Center's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This basket is valued at $70 and includes: Matrix Food for Soft Shampoo & Conditioner Set, Kendra blow-dry spray, Kendra dry shampoo, and a Salted Driftwood candle.
Starting bid
Valued at $100, this set includes a free adjustment from Roshel Chiropractic and Lip Plumper from Ravanesse
Starting bid
Valued at $250, you can get your own set of custom plugs made by Lube Your Lobes (WVRC's very own Jacob)
Starting bid
Made by Andrew, a member of our staff, this handmade cutting board is valued at around $100.
Starting bid
This set features a handmade mug from The Clay Plant valued at $100 and a $40 gift certificate to Shewey's Paint Your Own Pottery.
Starting bid
This Microneedling Infusion Kit from Seranova is valued at $150.
Starting bid
This basket, valued at $110, includes a $25 gift certificate to Mirror Mirror Salon in Terre Haute and 3 Joico products (Defy Damage Bond Protector, Protective Shield Spray, and Lusterlock Glossing Oil).
Starting bid
This basket includes an awesome Terminal/Charlie's/Ladybird tee, a 40oz stainless steel insulated mug, and a $25 gift card that can be used at any of the 3 restaurants.
Starting bid
Valued at $30, this goodie set includes 3 bags of whole coffee beans and a reusable coffee cup from Starbucks.
Starting bid
Valued at $100, this set includes: a chick-fil-a goodie bag, a $15 gift certificate to Rick's Smokehouse in Terre Haute, 3 Buffalo Wild Wings sauces & drawstring bag, and 20+ Jersey Mike's BOGO sub coupons
Starting bid
Valued at $157, this item includes a 60-minute facial from Alchemy Salon in Terre Haute and a skincare set from Green Envee (moisturizer, cleanser, collagen).
Starting bid
This a $250 gift certificate for your choice of Botox, Restylane, Juvederm, or Sculptra from Cosmetic Alternatives in Terre Haute
Starting bid
This a $250 gift certificate for your choice of Botox, Restylane, Juvederm, or Sculptra from Cosmetic Alternatives in Terre Haute
Starting bid
This gift certificate includes: style consultation, in-studio professional makeup + hairstyling, studio photo shoot, outfit guide, and reveal session (valued at $595), as well as a $500 Digital Upgrade Bonus!
Starting bid
Valued at $100, this set includes a $25 gift certificate from Ed's Auto Detailing and a 2026 Valley Golf Card which will get you a free 18-hole game at all 22 participating locations.
Starting bid
Valued at $110, this item gets you a make-over from Rada's Salon in West Terre Haute.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for Marcus Large Tattoos
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a tattoo with Mike at House of 1000 Needles
Starting bid
Valued at $130, this will get you a 30-minute session with Baugh Photography
Starting bid
Valued at $120, this set includes $50 in Outback gift cards, $60 in IHOP gift cards, and a $10 gift card to Frosted by Maddie
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