Wabbit Spirit Shop

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Carry your essentials in Wabbit style with this extra-large tote featuring an outer pocket, top zipper closure, durable 12 oz. 100% cotton canvas construction, a 9-inch handle drop, and generous 22" x 16" x 6" dimensions.
Celebrate Holy Souls heritage in this light-blue t-shirt, featuring a vintage-inspired chest detail and bold Wabbit school design on the back.
Bring a classic varsity feel to everyday school spirit with this “Holy Souls” tee, available in navy or heather gray for an easy, timeless look.
This cuddly gray Wabbit makes a sweet companion for little Holy Souls fans, with soft plush fur and “HSS” embroidered in red along one floppy ear.
Show your Wabbit pride with this classic red-and-navy pennant.
Keep your keys, backpack, or bag easy to identify with this navy Wabbits keychain, featuring bold white lettering, the classic mascot, and a convenient gold-tone clip.
Welcome guests with Wabbit spirit using this decorative door sash, available in red or navy with contrasting trim, “Go Wabbits” embroidery, and the school mascot; measures 5.5" wide by 50" long.
Keep it classic with this white Wabbit baseball cap, featuring the red mascot embroidered on the front, “EST. 1927” on the back, and an adjustable strap for a comfortable fit.
Top off any look with this navy Imperial rope hat, featuring bold red “HSS” embroidery and coordinating red-and-navy rope detail across the brim.
Add a playful pop of Holy Souls spirit to any hairstyle with this bright red claw clip featuring bold white “Wabbits” lettering.
Secure your style with this navy HSS claw clip, a practical everyday accessory with a bold Holy Souls finish.
Add a subtle touch of Wabbit spirit with this compact 2-inch clear claw clip, featuring the classic red mascot design.
Wear your Holy Souls spirit with this classic HSS hair bow, available in red or navy with crisp white embroidery.
Add a touch of Holy Souls pride with this white hair bow featuring red scalloped trim and the embroidered school crest.
Dress up any ponytail with this red bow scrunchie, embellished with pearl-lettered “HSS” accents and sparkling red, white, and blue details.
Finish her Holy Souls look with this navy long-tail bow, featuring delicate white moonstitch trim and an embroidered red-and-white school monogram. Optional last-name customization is available for an additional $10 and must be added separately by selecting the customization item listed last in the store.
Add a bright touch of Wabbit spirit with this red long-tail bow, finished with white moonstitch trim and an embroidered mascot accent. Optional last-name customization is available for an additional $10 and must be added separately by selecting the customization item listed last in the store.
Complete her Holy Souls look with this white long-tail bow, accented by red moonstitch trim and an embroidered Wabbit mascot. Optional last-name customization is available for an additional $10 and must be added separately by selecting the customization item listed last in the store.
Keep little feet comfortable while showing school spirit with these classic white children’s crew socks, featuring the red Wabbit mascot embroidered at the ankle.
Celebrate 100 years of Holy Souls with this classic white mug, featuring the commemorative centennial crest in red and navy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!