A red cartoon rabbit holding a flag with "HOLY SOULS" written on it is in the foreground, set against a circular logo with "WABBIT SPIRIT SHOP" and "EST. 1927" on a white background.
Our Lady of the Holy Souls PTO

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Our Lady of the Holy Souls PTO

About this shop

Wabbit Spirit Shop

Wabbit Embroidered Tote item
Wabbit Embroidered Tote
$30

Carry your essentials in Wabbit style with this extra-large tote featuring an outer pocket, top zipper closure, durable 12 oz. 100% cotton canvas construction, a 9-inch handle drop, and generous 22" x 16" x 6" dimensions.

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1927 Wabbit Spirit Tee item
1927 Wabbit Spirit Tee item
1927 Wabbit Spirit Tee
$20

Celebrate Holy Souls heritage in this light-blue t-shirt, featuring a vintage-inspired chest detail and bold Wabbit school design on the back.

Holy Souls Varsity Tee item
Holy Souls Varsity Tee item
Holy Souls Varsity Tee
$20

Bring a classic varsity feel to everyday school spirit with this “Holy Souls” tee, available in navy or heather gray for an easy, timeless look.

Wabbit Stuffy item
Wabbit Stuffy item
Wabbit Stuffy
$32

This cuddly gray Wabbit makes a sweet companion for little Holy Souls fans, with soft plush fur and “HSS” embroidered in red along one floppy ear.

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Wabbit Felt Pennant item
Wabbit Felt Pennant
$15

Show your Wabbit pride with this classic red-and-navy pennant.

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Wabbits Acrylic Keychain item
Wabbits Acrylic Keychain
$10

Keep your keys, backpack, or bag easy to identify with this navy Wabbits keychain, featuring bold white lettering, the classic mascot, and a convenient gold-tone clip.

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Wabbit Door Sash item
Wabbit Door Sash item
Wabbit Door Sash
$35

Welcome guests with Wabbit spirit using this decorative door sash, available in red or navy with contrasting trim, “Go Wabbits” embroidery, and the school mascot; measures 5.5" wide by 50" long.

Wabbit Baseball Cap item
Wabbit Baseball Cap item
Wabbit Baseball Cap
$35

Keep it classic with this white Wabbit baseball cap, featuring the red mascot embroidered on the front, “EST. 1927” on the back, and an adjustable strap for a comfortable fit.

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HSS Imperial Rope Hat item
HSS Imperial Rope Hat
$40

Top off any look with this navy Imperial rope hat, featuring bold red “HSS” embroidery and coordinating red-and-navy rope detail across the brim.

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Red Wabbits 3" Hairclip item
Red Wabbits 3" Hairclip
$13

Add a playful pop of Holy Souls spirit to any hairstyle with this bright red claw clip featuring bold white “Wabbits” lettering.

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Navy HSS 3" Hairclip item
Navy HSS 3" Hairclip
$13

Secure your style with this navy HSS claw clip, a practical everyday accessory with a bold Holy Souls finish.

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Wabbit 2" Hairclip item
Wabbit 2" Hairclip
$10

Add a subtle touch of Wabbit spirit with this compact 2-inch clear claw clip, featuring the classic red mascot design.

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HSS Embroidered Moonstitch Shortie Hair Clip Bow item
HSS Embroidered Moonstitch Shortie Hair Clip Bow item
HSS Embroidered Moonstitch Shortie Hair Clip Bow
$17

Wear your Holy Souls spirit with this classic HSS hair bow, available in red or navy with crisp white embroidery.

Crest Embroidered Moonstitch Shortie Hair Clip Bow item
Crest Embroidered Moonstitch Shortie Hair Clip Bow
$17

Add a touch of Holy Souls pride with this white hair bow featuring red scalloped trim and the embroidered school crest.

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HSS Hair Bow Scrunchie item
HSS Hair Bow Scrunchie
$35

Dress up any ponytail with this red bow scrunchie, embellished with pearl-lettered “HSS” accents and sparkling red, white, and blue details.

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Navy HS Athletic Moonstitch Long Bow item
Navy HS Athletic Moonstitch Long Bow
$19

Finish her Holy Souls look with this navy long-tail bow, featuring delicate white moonstitch trim and an embroidered red-and-white school monogram. Optional last-name customization is available for an additional $10 and must be added separately by selecting the customization item listed last in the store.

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Red Wabbit Moonstitch Long Bow item
Red Wabbit Moonstitch Long Bow
$19

Add a bright touch of Wabbit spirit with this red long-tail bow, finished with white moonstitch trim and an embroidered mascot accent. Optional last-name customization is available for an additional $10 and must be added separately by selecting the customization item listed last in the store.

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White Wabbit Moonstitch Long Bow item
White Wabbit Moonstitch Long Bow
$19

Complete her Holy Souls look with this white long-tail bow, accented by red moonstitch trim and an embroidered Wabbit mascot. Optional last-name customization is available for an additional $10 and must be added separately by selecting the customization item listed last in the store.

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Wabbit Socks item
Wabbit Socks item
Wabbit Socks
$14

Keep little feet comfortable while showing school spirit with these classic white children’s crew socks, featuring the red Wabbit mascot embroidered at the ankle.

Our Lady of the Holy Souls School Mug item
Our Lady of the Holy Souls School Mug
$18

Celebrate 100 years of Holy Souls with this classic white mug, featuring the commemorative centennial crest in red and navy.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!