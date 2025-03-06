Early Gate fees for Waccamaw Indian People Pauwau & Cultural Arts Festival to be held 11/1-2/2025

Hosted by
About this event
Adults & Students age 14+. The price is per day. Tickets must be printed and presented at the entrance.
Seniors age 60+ & Children age 7-13. The price is per day. Tickets must be printed and presented at the entrance.
Veterans with a Waccamaw veterans feather. The price is per day. Tickets must be printed and presented at the entrance.
Children age 6 and under. The price is per day. Tickets must be printed and presented at the entrance.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!