Wading River Shoreham Chamber Of Commerce Inc

Offered by

Wading River Shoreham Chamber Of Commerce Inc

About the memberships

Wading River Shoreham Chamber Of Commerce Inc's Memberships

Wading River- Shoreham Annual Business Membership
$200

Valid until May 17, 2027

Anyone who owns or runs a business within the Wading River and Shoreham communities can join as a member.

Our of Area Business Annual Membership
$250

Valid until May 17, 2027

Anyone who owns or runs a business outside the Wading River and Shoreham communities can join as a member.

Wading River-Shoreham In Home Business Annual Membership
$100

Valid until May 17, 2027

Anyone who owns or runs a Wading River-Shoreham In Home Business can join as a member.

Non-Profit Organization Annual Membership
$100

Valid until May 17, 2027

Anyone who owns or runs a Wading River-Shoreham Non-Profit Organization can join as a member.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!