Wadsworth Block Party Game Tickets

Carnival Game Tickets Get ready for fun at the Wadsworth Block Party! Tickets are available for $10 per set, which includes 10 tickets. Most games cost 1 ticket per play, with a few premium games requiring up to 5 tickets. All proceeds go toward new playground equipment for our scholars. Pre-purchase your ticket set to skip the line with our dedicated express pick-up area—more play, less wait!

Carnival Game Tickets Get ready for fun at the Wadsworth Block Party! Tickets are available for $10 per set, which includes 10 tickets. Most games cost 1 ticket per play, with a few premium games requiring up to 5 tickets. All proceeds go toward new playground equipment for our scholars. Pre-purchase your ticket set to skip the line with our dedicated express pick-up area—more play, less wait!

More details...