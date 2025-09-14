Wadsworth ECPTA basket raffle - 2025 Membership Drive

3 family board games
$25 gift card to Grizzly Arcade
Snacks
Cookies from Tatiana’s Tasty Treats
FREE custom any occasion banner from Little One Designs
$15 gift card to Ann’s Pastries
Sprinkles and candles
Full size skin care line by Beauty Society curated by local representative
$10 gift card to Kindred Hippie
$15 gift card to Opal Dragonfly
2 months unlimited Jazzercise classes
Goodies such as candles and shower steamers
3 month family membership to Wadsworth YMCA
1 month free classes to Once Upon a Dream Dance and Cheer
$20 gift card to Rhea Lana’s and early access pass
FREE mini session or half off regular priced session ($350) with Photos By Nikki
Half off regular session ($80) with TB Photography
Picture frames
Local, grass-fed beef from Newcomer Growers
Pick up at your convenience at the farm
steaks, hamburger patties, and ground beef
$15 gift card
Stuffed animal
3 games
3 books
Goodies from Zachary Farms in Norton
Items such as seasonal produce, loose leaf tea, sourdough products, seasoning, soap, etc.
Seasonal decor and homewares from local shop.
Little Blue Truck Activity book
$45 All Fired Up giftcard
Kindermusik swag bag with music, instruments, and accessories
$
