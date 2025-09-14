Wadsworth ECPTA basket raffle - 2025 Membership Drive

#1- Game Basket
$2

3 family board games

$25 gift card to Grizzly Arcade

Snacks


#2- Celebration Basket
$2

Cookies from Tatiana’s Tasty Treats

FREE custom any occasion banner from Little One Designs

$15 gift card to Ann’s Pastries

Sprinkles and candles


#3- Self Care Basket
$2

Full size skin care line by Beauty Society curated by local representative

$10 gift card to Kindred Hippie

$15 gift card to Opal Dragonfly

2 months unlimited Jazzercise classes

Goodies such as candles and shower steamers


#4- Kid’s Activity Basket
$2

3 month family membership to Wadsworth YMCA

1 month free classes to Once Upon a Dream Dance and Cheer

$20 gift card to Rhea Lana’s and early access pass


#5- Photography Basket
$2

FREE mini session or half off regular priced session ($350) with Photos By Nikki

Half off regular session ($80) with TB Photography

Picture frames

#6- Meat Box
$2

Local, grass-fed beef from Newcomer Growers

Pick up at your convenience at the farm

steaks, hamburger patties, and ground beef

#7- Boba Tree Basket
$2

$15 gift card

Stuffed animal

3 games

3 books


#8- Farmstand Basket
$2

Goodies from Zachary Farms in Norton

Items such as seasonal produce, loose leaf tea, sourdough products, seasoning, soap, etc.

#9- Perfect Match Decor Basket
$2

Seasonal decor and homewares from local shop.

#10- Arts and Music Basket
$2

Little Blue Truck Activity book

$45 All Fired Up giftcard

Kindermusik swag bag with music, instruments, and accessories

