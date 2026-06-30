WAE PTA Silent Auction

This item will give you the opportunity to skip the car rider line for the year during drop off and pick up. Item will shut off exactly at 530pm and the highest bidder will win. In the event that 2 of the same bids are made, the one with the earliest timestamp according to Zeffy will be the winner. When putting in payment, if you do not want to donate to Zeffy, you will need to manually change the donation to zero. All sales are final and the winner will be charged automatically at the end of the auction.