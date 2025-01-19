Waffles & House Registration 2025

Base dues are the minimum donation required to join Waffles & House for Burning Man 2025. This contribution secures your spot in camp and helps cover essential amenities, meals, and shared camp expenses.
W&H Base Dues + Donation
$1,747
Camp Dues + Donation is a higher-priced option that helps subsidize costs, making it possible for more people to join Waffles & House who might not otherwise afford it. Your generosity helps spread the waffle love!
W&H Golden Waffle Dues
$2,747
This premium contribution not only covers your camp dues but also helps subsidize costs for fellow camp members, ensuring that more people can experience the magic of Waffles & House. Thank you for spreading the waffle love!
W&H Platinum Waffle Dues
$3,747
Celebrate your generosity by going above and beyond to support Waffles & House. Your generosity directly supports our shared vision of inclusivity, creativity, and, of course, spreading the waffle love far and wide!
30 Amp RV or Trailer Fee
$1,500
This is for 30 AMP RVs and Trailers.
The RV fee includes access to power, along with 3 water refills and 3 waste removals during the event.
50 Amp RV or Trailer Fee
$2,000
This is for 50 AMP RVs and Trailers ONLY!
The RV fee includes access to power, along with 3 water refills and 3 waste removals during the event. Due to the increased AMPs required, this is a higher cost RV/trailer fee.
Add a donation for Big Imagination Foundation
$
