Waffles & House Registration 2026

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$
When you travel, do you fly Coach? Do you stay at places like the Days Inn , Travel Lodge, or Super 8?
Base dues are the minimum donation required to join Waffles & House for Burning Man 2025. This contribution secures your spot in camp and helps cover essential amenities, meals, and shared camp expenses.
Do you occasionally fly Premium Economy? Are you having a RV/ Trailer delivered on playa? Do you stay at places like the Courtyard, Hampton, or Fairfield Inn?
Camp Dues + Donation is a higher-priced option that helps subsidize costs, making it possible for more people to join Waffles & House who might not otherwise afford it. Your generosity helps spread the waffle love!
Do you fly Business Class? Are you flying into the airport on Playa? Having your RV delivered to Playa? Do you stay at places like the W, Hilton, Hyatt, or Marriott?
This premium contribution not only covers your camp dues but also helps subsidize costs for fellow camp members, ensuring that more people can experience the magic of Waffles & House. Thank you for spreading the waffle love!
Do you fly First Class or Private ? Do you stay at places like the Four Seasons, Ritz, Waldorf, or Mandarin?
Celebrate your generosity by going above and beyond to support Waffles & House. Your generosity directly supports our shared vision of inclusivity, creativity, and, of course, spreading the waffle love far and wide!
This is for 30 AMP RVs and Trailers, or converted vans that require pumping/water fills. This fee includes access to power, along with 3 water refills and 3 waste removals during the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!