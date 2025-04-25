Wag & Glow-Light up the night for Lucky 13 Rescue

Includes food, open bar, and take home doggie bag.
• Prominent sponsor recognition on all event marketing and promotional materials:
• Reserved table for 8 at event (8 tickets)
• Company name and logo listed on special thank you banner displayed at event
• Attendee take home doggie bags branded with your company logo
• Company promotional piece included in attendee take home doggie bag
• Tabletop display in catering area
• Reserved seating for 6 to event (6 tickets)
• Company promotional piece included in attendee take home doggie bag
• (4) tickets to event
• Free advertisement on the event screen
• Company promotional piece included in attendee take home doggie bag
• Name listed on event website and social media marketing
• (2) tickets to event
• Company promotional piece included in attendee take home doggie bag
• Name listed on event website and social media marketing
• (2) tickets to event
Advertise your company to a targeted audience of area supporters. Ads will be on a loop displayed during the event.
Would love to support your cause as I cannot attend the event.
