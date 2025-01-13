Waggin' Wild 5K Sponsorship Packages

**Event Banner and 2-sided Pawprint Sign **Logo/Name Front side of 300+ t-shirts **Logo/Name on LPPNC, Waggin’ Wild & Registration Websites for a full year **Logo/Name on Brochures, Posters, Registration and all printed materials. **Social Media Recognition and LPPNC E-Newsletter **Race Day Speaking Opportunity **(6) Complimentary Race Registrations **Company promotional flyer/item included in event packets. (Provided by sponsor)
Lucky Dog
$1,000
**2-sided Pawprint Sign on Trail **Logo/Name on 300+ t-shirts **Logo/Name on LPPNC, Waggin’ Wild & Registration Websites for a full year **Logo/Name on Brochures, Posters, Registration and all printed materials.
**2-sided Pawprint Sign on Trail **Logo/Name on 300+ t-shirts **Logo/Name on LPPNC, Waggin’ Wild & Registration Websites for a full year **Logo/Name on Brochures, Posters, Registration and all printed materials.
Cool Cat
$500
**2-sided Pawprint Sign on Trail **Logo/Name on 300+ t-shirts **Social Media Recognition and LPPNC E-Newsletter **(2) Complimentary Race Registrations **Company promotional flyer/item included in event packets. (Provided by sponsor)
CAP Partner
$350
**2-sided Pawprint Sign on Trail **Logo/Name on 300+ t-shirts **Logo/Name on Brochures, Posters, Registration and all printed materials. **Social Media Recognition and LPPNC E-Newsletter **Company promotional flyer/item included in event packets. (Provided by sponsor)
Life Saver
$250
2-sided Pawprint Sign on Trail **(1) Complimentary Race Registration
Humane Friend
$100
**1-sided Pawprint Sign on Trail
Supporter
Free
***Raffle, Auction items and In-Kind donations!
***Race Bag Swag! - promote your business in each race bag!
***Raffle, Auction items and In-Kind donations!
Add a donation for Loving Pet Project NC
$
