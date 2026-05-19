Wags and Wine

About this event
Enjoy an evening at The Water Conservation Garden with wine, dogs, and community! Your ticket includes a wine tasting and up to two glasses of wine. Bring your pup or come solo, everyone is welcome at this dog-friendly event sponsored by San Pasqual Winery.
Enjoy an evening at The Water Conservation Garden with wine, dogs, and community! Your ticket includes a wine tasting and up to two glasses of wine. Bring your pup or come solo, everyone is welcome at this dog-friendly event sponsored by San Pasqual Winery.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!