Hosted by

The Water Conservation Garden Authority

About this event

Wags and Wine

12122 Cuyamaca College Dr W

El Cajon, CA 92019, USA

Garden Member
Free

Enjoy an evening at The Water Conservation Garden with wine, dogs, and community! Your ticket includes a wine tasting and up to two glasses of wine. Bring your pup or come solo, everyone is welcome at this dog-friendly event sponsored by San Pasqual Winery.

Non-Garden Member
$10

Enjoy an evening at The Water Conservation Garden with wine, dogs, and community! Your ticket includes a wine tasting and up to two glasses of wine. Bring your pup or come solo, everyone is welcome at this dog-friendly event sponsored by San Pasqual Winery.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!