Gifts That Give Back — For Everyone on Your List (Including YOU!)

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Starting bid
Don’t miss this rare opportunity for four to play at Long Cove Golf Club, a private members-only course designed by the legendary Pete Dye. This 18-hole championship course is “a rare test of sport and spirit,” and a chance to experience one of the most beautiful and highly rated courses in the country, right here in the Lowcountry.
Valid May 15-September 15, 2026.
Value $1400
Starting bid
Recently upgraded, this private course seamlessly blends tradition with modern performance, preserving the strategic design and natural beauty that make it a true championship layout.
Experience a round for four at The Golf Club at Indigo Run, the first co-designed by legendary Jack Nicklaus and his son Jack in 1995.
Not valid in April, May, September, and October; expires 12/31/2026.
Value $800. Cart fees included.
Starting bid
Grab three friends and elevate your game with a 1 hour pickleball lesson with Dale Brown, Director of Racquet Sports at Port Royal Golf & Racquet Club. Perfect for families, friends or teammates looking to improve together! Value $120. Expires July 2026.
Starting bid
Savor every pour with this collector’s combo: exceptional rye whiskey, Biltmore decanter, four rocks glasses, and a flask for adventure-ready elegance.
Value $330
Starting bid
Enjoy a bottle of 2021 Château Pape Clément Pessac-Léognan (95 pts, Wine Enthusiast), then gather three friends for a wine-tasting at Rollers on a Tuesday or Thursday evening and take home your favorites in a Spartina wine bag. A perfect pairing of fun, flavor, and friendship!
Value $260
Starting bid
Preserve life’s most meaningful memories with a professional portrait session and a stunning 11"x14" fine art print from Memory Lane Portraits. Perfect for family photos, milestones, or capturing the ones you love most — beautifully and timelessly.
Value $588
Starting bid
You and a friend will discover the magic of scent by exploring 100+ fragrances and choosing your favorite vessel as Sea Love guides you through the candle pouring experience. Gift certificate expires 5/5/2026.
Value $100
Starting bid
Rooted in core-focused training and energizing indoor cycling, Local Kollective's classes are intentionally crafted to support all fitness levels. Your one month membership gives you access to unlimited classes and opportunities to end or start the year with fitness goals in mind.
Get ready to work out with your $25 gift card for Palmetto Running, where they are committed to helping you achieve your goals.
Value $239
Starting bid
$100 Gift card for the Ocean Tides Spa. Steps away from the Atlantic coastline, guests can immerse themselves in an unforgettable spa journey. Their specially trained therapists will pamper you with a full array of relaxing services, from our exotic Paradise Glow Body Treatment to an Ocean Tides Signature Facial.
Value $100. Expires 12/31/2026.
Starting bid
Already own a blender? Sure.
But do you own a Wolf Pro-Performance Blender — a culinary superhero disguised as a countertop appliance? This powerhouse blends, purées, heats, grinds, and whips like it’s auditioning for Top Chef.
Smoothies? Silky soups? Fancy sauces? Milkshakes for a crowd? Done.
2.2 peak horsepower means the blades spin at over 200 mph — because life’s too short for lumpy soup or halfway-blended kale.
Big enough for dinner-party batches.
Small enough to still look fabulous under your cabinets.
Donated by Bill Wood Appliance
Value $350
Starting bid
Add the perfect finishing touch to your home with two custom-made throw pillows, crafted in your choice of fabric from a curated selection offered by the designer. Choose the look that complements your style and enjoy a beautifully tailored accent for any room.
Handmade locally by Louie Custom Drapery, a luxury workroom recently relocated from Darien, Connecticut to Hilton Head Island, specializing in high-end custom pillows, draperies, Roman shades, and more.
A stylish, personalized upgrade for your home!
Value $450 - 600 depending on fabric selected
Starting bid
Capture the light and beauty of Islander’s Beach with an original 16"x20" watercolor in a black frame. WAHHI member, Leslie Wardrop, recently relocated from Boston to Hilton Head Island where she is inspired by the Lowcountry’s soft light, tranquil mornings, and simple pleasures of island life. Value $200.
Starting bid
Step out in style with this perfectly polished package!
Enjoy a $100 Charleston Shoe Company gift card — known for their comfortable, stylish, and travel-friendly designs.
Add a touch of sparkle with Kate Spade’s Rise & Shine pearl stud earrings.
The crowning touch a beautiful, one of a kind floral headband made by WAHHI member Sharon K. Bailey. Sharon's company, Pretty Posies, specializes in unique hats and bags.
A winning combination of Lowcountry chic and classic elegance — perfect for gifting or treating yourself!
Value $149
Starting bid
Winning bidder will receive their choice of one of three stunning handcrafted necklaces created by talented, award winning local artist, Kimberly Wilson, who specializes in jewelry made from shells found exclusively on Hilton Head. She also specializes in paintings of local scenes. Each jewelry piece is uniquely designed, showcasing beautiful materials and exceptional artistry. The highest bidder gets the exclusive opportunity to select the necklace that speaks to their personal style. A truly special, one-of-a-kind wearable work of art! Value varies by necklace.
Value up to $90
Starting bid
A Coach Open Circle necklace and Tea Rose stud earrings, plus a Cassandra’s Kitchen $50 gift card for timeless accessories and culinary treasures from Ina Garten’s favorite source for kitchenware and gifts!. A perfect holiday pairing for someone special (including YOU!) — stylish, timeless, and gift-ready.
Value $100
Starting bid
$50 Gift card to experience exceptional sushi, hibachi, and Asian fusion cuisine at OKKO.
Starting bid
$100 Gift card for Lulu Kitchen. Voted one of the top restaurants on Hilton Head Island for two years in a row by Southern Living in May 2023 and 2024!
Starting bid
$100 Gift card for the award-winning, French-inspired coastal bistro. Charlie's Coastal has received national recognition on OpenTable as one of the best places to eat in the U.S. and one of the most romantic restaurants, as well as a Wine Spectator "Best of Award of Excellence" for its wine list.
Starting bid
$25 Gift card for GT International Cafe a family-owned restaurant where everything is made with love. Breakfast and lunch served daily; dinner Wednesday - Saturday.
Starting bid
$25 Gift card for GT International Cafe a family-owned restaurant where everything is made with love. Breakfast and lunch served daily; dinner Wednesday - Saturday.
Starting bid
At Alfred's Restaurant, savor the flavors of authentic European dishes crafted with care and creativity. From traditional German specialties to continental favorites, each dish is a masterpiece designed to delight your palate.
Starting bid
Poseidon, named for “the god of the sea,” has become a destination for dining, shopping, and entertainment. Enjoy seafood, steaks, and more served with coastal hospitality. Redeemable on food purchases. Expires 12/3/26.
Starting bid
Poseidon, named for “the god of the sea,” has become a destination for dining, shopping, and entertainment. Enjoy seafood, steaks, and more served with coastal hospitality. Redeemable on food purchases. Expires 12/3/26.
Starting bid
Poseidon, named for “the god of the sea,” has become a destination for dining, shopping, and entertainment. Enjoy seafood, steaks, and more served with coastal hospitality. Redeemable on food purchases. Expires 12/3/26.
Starting bid
Poseidon, named for “the god of the sea,” has become a destination for dining, shopping, and entertainment. Enjoy seafood, steaks, and more served with coastal hospitality. Redeemable on food purchases. Expires 12/3/26.
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