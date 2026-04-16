Wahiawa Kajukenbo Foundation

Offered by

Wahiawa Kajukenbo Foundation

About this shop

Wahiawa Kajukenbo Foundation's Shop

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$15

Gildan t-shirt. Available in multiple sizes (kids & adults) and three colors, white, black or red.

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6oz Gi Sets - Black (000-4) item
6oz Gi Sets - Black (000-4)
$50

Lightweight 6oz. gi with top, bottoms and belt. Great starter gi! Size 000 to size 4. Inquire for bigger sizes.

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14oz Gi Sets - Black (000-4) item
14oz Gi Sets - Black (000-4)
$75

Heavyweight 14oz. gi with top, bottoms and belt. Size 000 to size 4. Inquire for bigger sizes.

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Sparring Gear item
Sparring Gear
$90

ProSpar gear in red or white. This set includes head, punches, and kicks. Recommend white.

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Bag Tag item
Bag Tag
$10

Personalized bag tag for your dojo bag!

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White pants only
$20

White pants only

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Add a donation for Wahiawa Kajukenbo Foundation

$

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