Wahiawa Kajukenbo Foundation's Shop

About this shop
Gildan t-shirt. Available in multiple sizes (kids & adults) and three colors, white, black or red.
Lightweight 6oz. gi with top, bottoms and belt. Great starter gi! Size 000 to size 4. Inquire for bigger sizes.
Heavyweight 14oz. gi with top, bottoms and belt. Size 000 to size 4. Inquire for bigger sizes.
ProSpar gear in red or white. This set includes head, punches, and kicks. Recommend white.
Personalized bag tag for your dojo bag!
White pants only
$
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