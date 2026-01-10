Wahine Leaders of Hawaii's Fundraiser 2026

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About this raffle
Wingspan/armspan's length of tickets. Fingertip to fingertip. If someone else has a longer wingspan, you can use them. To avoid additional fees at checkout, type in "0" under "Contribution to Zeffy".
One arm's length of tickets. Shoulder to armtip. If someone else has a longer arm, you can use them. To avoid additional fees at checkout, type in "0" under "Contribution to Zeffy".
Single ticket. To avoid additional fees at checkout, type in "0" under Contribution to Zeffy"
$
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