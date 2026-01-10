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Wahine Leaders of Hawaii

About this raffle

Wahine Leaders of Hawaii's Fundraiser 2026

Bundle rate - wingspan
$50

Wingspan/armspan's length of tickets. Fingertip to fingertip. If someone else has a longer wingspan, you can use them. To avoid additional fees at checkout, type in "0" under "Contribution to Zeffy".

Bundle of tickets - one arm's length
$25

One arm's length of tickets. Shoulder to armtip. If someone else has a longer arm, you can use them. To avoid additional fees at checkout, type in "0" under "Contribution to Zeffy".

Single ticket - one chance to win
$5

Single ticket. To avoid additional fees at checkout, type in "0" under Contribution to Zeffy"

Add a donation for Wahine Leaders of Hawaii

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!