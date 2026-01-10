Waikoloa Lions Club

Hosted by

Waikoloa Lions Club

Waikoloa Lions Club Golf Tournament

The Village Course 68-1798 Melia St

Waikoloa Village, HI 96738, USA

PLAYER
$175

Includes Entry to Golf Scramble

4 Players
$665

4- Person package-

Community Friend Donation
$100

Tee Sign and Name on Mahalo Card

Bronze Sponsor
$250

• Mahalo Card advertisement

• Logo on event signage

Silver Sponsor
$500

• Logo on event signage

• Mahalo Card advertisement

• Acknowledgment during event

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

• Logo on event signage

• Mahalo Card advertisement

• Acknowledgment during event

• Social media recognition

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

• Logo on event signage

• Recognition at award ceremony

• Top of Mahalo Card listing

• Social media promotion

• Option to provide banner/materials on-site

Add a donation for Waikoloa Lions Club

$

