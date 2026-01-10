Waikoloa Lions Club Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Waikoloa Village, HI 96738, USA
Includes Entry to Golf Scramble
4- Person package-
Tee Sign and Name on Mahalo Card
• Mahalo Card advertisement
• Logo on event signage
• Logo on event signage
• Mahalo Card advertisement
• Acknowledgment during event
• Logo on event signage
• Mahalo Card advertisement
• Acknowledgment during event
• Social media recognition
• Logo on event signage
• Recognition at award ceremony
• Top of Mahalo Card listing
• Social media promotion
• Option to provide banner/materials on-site
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!