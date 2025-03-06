Waikoloa Scouts - chartered by The Waikoloa Lions Club
Waikoloa Scouts golf fundraiser and silent auction
Please contact 808-990-0383 to pick up your item.
Re5 Wellness Club. FOUR sessions. (See description)
$150
***LightStim Red Light Bed, Cryo Facial Mask, and Light Vibration Therapy.***
FOUR wellness sessions with Re5 Wellness Club
www.re5wellness.com
^LED light therapy penetrates deep into tissues, enhancing cellular repair and regeneration.
^Increases circulation and oxygenation, supporting natural energy production.
^Reduces inflammation, soothes sore muscles, and promotes faster recovery.
^Light vibration therapy helps calm the nervous system and ease tension.
^LED wavelengths stimulate collagen production, reducing fine lines and promoting a youthful glow.
^CryoMask soothes and revitalizes the skin, reducing redness and inflammation.
Re5 Wellness Club is located in the Country Traders Building in Kamuela.
Value $480
Check out: www.re5wellness.com
Mahalo to Re5 Wellness and Recovery Lounge for this donation!
Mauna Kea Red from Lava Light Galleries
$150
Mauna Kea Red on metal print.
By award-winning photographer: Don Hurzeler
16" x 24" metal print and ready to hang.
www.lavalavagalleries.com
We love our night skies in Hawaii!
These colors are vibrant and the luminescence is breathtaking.
Value: $550.00
Check out www.lavalightgalleries.com
Mahalo to Lava Light Galleries for this donation!
*Willing to deliver item to auction winner once payment is received*
Reproduction of 1970s Western Airlines poster with frame.
$100
Reproduction of 1970s Western Airlines poster/frame.
This airline is no long in existence.
Measurements with frame: 29.5" x 110".
Mahalo to Harbor Galleries for this donation!
Value: $395
www.harborgallery.biz
*Willing to deliver to auction winner on island once payment is received*
Mobility for Golf - up to 5 people with Brittany Isaac
$75
Mobility for Golf personalized class for up to 5 people.
Strategically work on balance, rotation, and functional core strength to sustain and improve your game.
*Brittany Isaac - 25 year fitness veteran.*
*Brittany is the owner of Yoga Barre Hawaii.*
www.yogabarrehawaii.com
Your private class will include: personalized instruction, balance and strength techniques, functional flexibility.
Mahalo to Yoga Barre Hawaii for this donation!
Photography session in Waikoloa with Malle Zablan
$75
Malle Zablan Photographer. 30 minute photography session. Includes 35 edited high resolution images via online gallery. Date/Location of photo session will be arranged with photographer.
Value: $450
www.mallezablanphotography.com
Mahalo Malle Zablan Photography for this donation!
