Waikoloa Scouts - chartered by The Waikoloa Lions Club

About this event

Waikoloa Scouts golf fundraiser and silent auction

Pick-up location

Please contact 808-990-0383 to pick up your item.

Re5 Wellness Club. FOUR sessions. (See description)
$150

Starting bid

***LightStim Red Light Bed, Cryo Facial Mask, and Light Vibration Therapy.*** FOUR wellness sessions with Re5 Wellness Club www.re5wellness.com ^LED light therapy penetrates deep into tissues, enhancing cellular repair and regeneration. ^Increases circulation and oxygenation, supporting natural energy production. ^Reduces inflammation, soothes sore muscles, and promotes faster recovery. ^Light vibration therapy helps calm the nervous system and ease tension. ^LED wavelengths stimulate collagen production, reducing fine lines and promoting a youthful glow. ^CryoMask soothes and revitalizes the skin, reducing redness and inflammation. Re5 Wellness Club is located in the Country Traders Building in Kamuela. Value $480 Check out: www.re5wellness.com Mahalo to Re5 Wellness and Recovery Lounge for this donation!
Mauna Kea Red from Lava Light Galleries
$150

Starting bid

Mauna Kea Red on metal print. By award-winning photographer: Don Hurzeler 16" x 24" metal print and ready to hang. www.lavalavagalleries.com We love our night skies in Hawaii! These colors are vibrant and the luminescence is breathtaking. Value: $550.00 Check out www.lavalightgalleries.com Mahalo to Lava Light Galleries for this donation! *Willing to deliver item to auction winner once payment is received*
Reproduction of 1970s Western Airlines poster with frame.
$100

Starting bid

Reproduction of 1970s Western Airlines poster/frame. This airline is no long in existence. Measurements with frame: 29.5" x 110". Mahalo to Harbor Galleries for this donation! Value: $395 www.harborgallery.biz *Willing to deliver to auction winner on island once payment is received*
Mobility for Golf - up to 5 people with Brittany Isaac
$75

Starting bid

Mobility for Golf personalized class for up to 5 people. Strategically work on balance, rotation, and functional core strength to sustain and improve your game. *Brittany Isaac - 25 year fitness veteran.* *Brittany is the owner of Yoga Barre Hawaii.* www.yogabarrehawaii.com Your private class will include: personalized instruction, balance and strength techniques, functional flexibility. Mahalo to Yoga Barre Hawaii for this donation!
Photography session in Waikoloa with Malle Zablan
$75

Starting bid

Malle Zablan Photographer. 30 minute photography session. Includes 35 edited high resolution images via online gallery. Date/Location of photo session will be arranged with photographer. Value: $450 www.mallezablanphotography.com Mahalo Malle Zablan Photography for this donation!

