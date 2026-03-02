Wailuku First Friday - April 2026

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About this event
Wailuku, HI 96793, USA
Open to all vendors except Food Trucks. Food vendors have limited capabilities- please consult our team prior to reserving this booth type.
Booths in courtyard adjacent the Historic Iao Theater, open to all vendors except Food Trucks, ideal for Food Vendors.
Intended for Crafts, Products, Services.
Intended for Crafts, Products, Services.
Food Trucks only; be advised trucks will be parked on an incline.
Intended for Food vendors, but open to all except Food Trucks.
Food truck spots along Market Street.
Supplemental fee for vendors operating in extended booth spaces.
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