Festivals of Aloha Inc

Hosted by

Festivals of Aloha Inc

About this event

Wailuku First Friday - April 2026

N Market St

Wailuku, HI 96793, USA

Garage Annex
$75

Open to all vendors except Food Trucks. Food vendors have limited capabilities- please consult our team prior to reserving this booth type.

Kipuka Booths
$175

Booths in courtyard adjacent the Historic Iao Theater, open to all vendors except Food Trucks, ideal for Food Vendors.

Market Street - Mid
$200

Intended for Crafts, Products, Services.

Market Street Stage
$225

Intended for Crafts, Products, Services.

Food Truck Alley
$300

Food Trucks only; be advised trucks will be parked on an incline.

Market Street Food Court
$300

Intended for Food vendors, but open to all except Food Trucks.

Food Truck - Market Street
$325

Food truck spots along Market Street.

BOOTH EXTENSION
$50

Supplemental fee for vendors operating in extended booth spaces.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!