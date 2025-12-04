Festivals of Aloha Inc

Festivals of Aloha Inc

Wailuku First Friday - January 2026

N Market St

Wailuku, HI 96793, USA

Garage Annex
$78.50

Open to all vendors except Food Trucks. Food vendors have limited capabilities- please consult our team prior to reserving this booth type.

Price includes GET Tax.

Market Street Stage
$235.60

Intended for Crafts, Products, Services.

Price includes GET Tax.

Market Street - Mid
$209.40

Intended for Crafts, Products, Services.

Price includes GET Tax.

Food Truck Alley
$314.10

Food Trucks only; be advised trucks will be parked on an incline.

Price includes GET Tax.

Food Truck - Market Street
$340.30

Food truck spots along Market Street.

Price includes GET Tax.

Kipuka Booths
$183.25

Booths in courtyard adjacent the Historic Iao Theater, open to all vendors except Food Trucks, ideal for Food Vendors.

Price includes GET Tax.

Market Street Food Court
$314.10

Intended for Food vendors, but open to all except Food Trucks.

Price includes GET Tax.

