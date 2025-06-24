Wailuku First Friday Vendor Fees - August 2025

N Market St

Wailuku, HI 96793, USA

Garage Annex
$75

Open to all vendors except Food Trucks. Food vendors have limited capabilities- please consult our team prior to reserving this booth type.

Food Truck Alley
$300

Food Trucks only; be advised trucks will be parked on an incline.

Food Truck - Market Street
$325

Food truck spots along Market Street.

Kipuka Booths
$175

Booths in courtyard adjacent the Historic Iao Theater, open to all vendors except Food Trucks, ideal for Food Vendors.

Market Street Food Court
$300

Intended for Food vendors, but open to all except Food Trucks.

Market Street - Mid
$200

Intended for Crafts, Products, Services.

Market Street Stage
$225

Intended for Crafts, Products, Services.

