Wailuku First Friday Vendor Fees - August 2025

Open to all vendors except Food Trucks. Food vendors have limited capabilities- please consult our team prior to reserving this booth type.
Food Trucks only; be advised trucks will be parked on an incline.
Food truck spots along Market Street.
Booths in courtyard adjacent the Historic Iao Theater, open to all vendors except Food Trucks, ideal for Food Vendors.
Intended for Food vendors, but open to all except Food Trucks.
Intended for Crafts, Products, Services.
Intended for Crafts, Products, Services.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing