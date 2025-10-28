WAITING FOR WOODCOCK (for Birders and Past Participants)-Winter 2025-26

About this event
This is an opportunity for those who have already attended our woodcock program in previous years, to come out to help us scout for woodcock. Bring your binoculars and/or camera and dress for the weather-- it can get chilly waiting till almost dark. Feel free to bring a chair. Beginners should register for our “Woodcock for Beginners” in March. Program is free; Rancocas Nature Center membership or a donation is suggested
