Waitlist 2025 Vacation Bible School and Creative Arts Camp

Please register one child at a time. Every camper will register to attend VBS and also sign up for a concentration for the week. Before and/or after care is available for campers who need to arrive before camp hours begin and/or be picked up after camp hours end - please note this will be a separate registration and additional fees.

Please register one child at a time. Every camper will register to attend VBS and also sign up for a concentration for the week. Before and/or after care is available for campers who need to arrive before camp hours begin and/or be picked up after camp hours end - please note this will be a separate registration and additional fees.

seeMoreDetailsMobile