WAITLIST: Leading Transformational & Complex Change (LTCC) Program

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About this event
Thank you for your interest in LTCC. This RSVP is for the SUMMER 2026 Cohort and to save your expressed interest in finding out more information about the upcoming cohort.
LTCC is an affordable, highly engaging 4-day experience and cohorts are limited to 30 participants. Teams of 5 or more get a discount per ticket.
Cost Structure:
Learning Forward Member
Early Bird: $229
Regular Price: $249
Non-Member
Early Bird: $279
Regular Price: $299
Teams of 5 or more (Price Per Person)
Early Bird: $249
Regular Price: $279
More information to come soon!
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