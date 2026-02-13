WAITLIST: Leading Transformational & Complex Change (LTCC) Program

Thank you for your interest in LTCC. This RSVP is for the SUMMER 2026 Cohort and to save your expressed interest in finding out more information about the upcoming cohort.





LTCC is an affordable, highly engaging 4-day experience and cohorts are limited to 30 participants. Teams of 5 or more get a discount per ticket.





Cost Structure:

Learning Forward Member

Early Bird: $229

Regular Price: $249





Non-Member

Early Bird: $279

Regular Price: $299





Teams of 5 or more (Price Per Person)

Early Bird: $249

Regular Price: $279





More information to come soon!