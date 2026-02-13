Learning Forward GA (GA Staff Development Council)

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Learning Forward GA (GA Staff Development Council)

About this event

WAITLIST: Leading Transformational & Complex Change (LTCC) Program

Waitlist RSVP
Free

Thank you for your interest in LTCC. This RSVP is for the SUMMER 2026 Cohort and to save your expressed interest in finding out more information about the upcoming cohort.


LTCC is an affordable, highly engaging 4-day experience and cohorts are limited to 30 participants. Teams of 5 or more get a discount per ticket.


Cost Structure:

Learning Forward Member

Early Bird: $229

Regular Price: $249


Non-Member

Early Bird: $279

Regular Price: $299


Teams of 5 or more (Price Per Person)

Early Bird: $249

Regular Price: $279


More information to come soon!

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