2024 Waitlist tickets for Quality School

Tap into this new educational session for VMSMA Members! Vermont Maple is world reknown for being the highest quality maple syrup on the planet. What allows our sugar makers to keep making this claim? Curiousity about how to make the best maple syrup and the science and technical tools that get us there. Join us for an important full day, hands-on, in-depth session with Mark Isselhardt of UVM Extension and Jason Lilley of UMaine Extension. Previously known as "grading school" prior to the pandemic, this new and improved one day class is essential for sugar makers, no matter how many years you've been tapping trees. Mark and Jason will get into the science behind great and off-flavored syrup, the best measurement tools and how to use them, and will offer plenty of hands-on activities to refine your skills. This one-day essential session is only $75 per person. Your registration fee includes a quality kit valued at over $95, with a new hydrometer, hydrometer cup, thermometer, off flavor kit, temporary grading kit and reference materials. Coffee, snacks and lunch will be provided. Space is limited to 20 participants and registration closes on November 20th. Sign up today and reserve your spot!

