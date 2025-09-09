Dunn County Historical Society

Dunn County Historical Society

Wakanda Wonderland 2025 Tree Form

1820 John Russell Road Menomonie

WI. 54751

Cedar Sponsorship
$130

Includes: - Artificial tree and branded sponsor sign - Social media call out (logo, clickable link to business website) - Commemorative ornament - Business name in the Rassbach Museum’s newsletter

Red Pine Sponsor
$275

Includes all of Cedar benefits, plus: - Your logo on large-format signage at Rassbach museum during December - Silver level Rassbach Museum business membership

White Pine Sponsor
$500

Includes all of Cedar and Red Pine benefits plus: - First pick of tree location - Wakanda Wonderland merch - Upgrade to gold level Rassbach Museum business membership - Custom candlelight tour for up to 10 people by appointment - Mentioned in any radio ads for Wakanda Wonderland

